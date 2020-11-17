More star signings for Geneva as Steph Wilkins adds flugel presence

Black Dyke's new flugel star Stephanie Wilkins is signed up by Geneva Group as their latest Performance & Development Artist.

The Geneva Group has quickly ensured that Black Dyke's new flugel horn signing Stephanie Wilkins has joined their stable of Performance & Development Artists.

It further enhances the Queensbury Band association with the leading instrument maker with the talented player following in the steps of her Cornish predecessor Zoe Lovatt-Cooper in choosing to play on the Geneva Oldroyd Cardinal flugel.

Outstanding performer

Geneva Group General Manager Dr Brett Baker told 4BR: "We are delighted to welcome another outstanding performer to the our ranks.

Her all round experience and talent will be an essential asset to our ongoing development of our flugel horn and we believe the profile of playing with the most famous band in the world will enable Stephanie to fulfil her potential as a world class performer."

Journey to Queensbury

Stephanie's journey to Black Dyke started in Cornwall with the Mount Charles Youth Band.

She subsequently became principal cornet of the Cornwall Youth Band and played with both St Austell and Mount Charles at senior level.

Stephanie went on to study at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, where she twice won the important Phillip Jones Brass Ensemble prize and was a finalist for the Linda Mowat Brass Award and a winner of a Harry Mortimer Award.

A short tenure at Tongwynlais Temperance was the prelude to seven years at Cory where she was an integral part of the band that claimed the 2016 Grand Slam. A move to Manchester saw her join Fairey Band on principal cornet in 2018 before a short spell at Grimethorpe earlier this year and the subsequent move to Black Dyke.

Delighted

Talking about her new Geneva role she told 4BR: "I was aware of the excitement around the potential of the Geneva Oldroyd Cardinal flugel, and after having always played a Bach I was keen to find out more.

I was delighted. The instrument is exceptional; the pure tonal quality, dark and rich, the excellent intonation and secure focused sound throughout the range is complemented by the craftsmanship and design. It's a perfect match for me."

I'm very proud to call this my instrument of choice and to become a Geneva Group Performance & Development Artist Stephanie Wilkins

Proud

She added: "I'm a player that wishes to always improve my technique and the Geneva instrument allows for a clear and sharp production with brilliant valve action.

I'm very proud to call this my instrument of choice and to become a Geneva Group Performance & Development Artist."