Musicians hope to bring Victorian musical benefits into care sector

The Queen Victoria's Consort is hoping to raise funds to bring festive music into care homes and hospitals this Christmas.

The immediate, as well as long term benefits music brings to those with long term illness and care needs is well known.

And with Christmas fast approaching, a group of musicians is determined to help bring festive cheer to loved ones who due to the ongoing restrictions placed on the care sector may not be able to enjoy the benefits of hearing it performed for them this year.

Queen Victoria's Consort

The Queen Victoria's Consort is an ensemble of the country's leading performers on historical brass instruments, and has in the past performed at Buckingham Palace, Alexandra Palace, Lincoln Castle and Cambridge University as well as at numerous museums and heritage venues.

They have also become a very popular festive addition to high profile corporate events, performing Victorian music on original 19th century brass instruments — including music written by Prince Albert — dressed in period clothes.

Restrictions

They were hoping to be able to bring their music directly into Care and Nursing Homes in a widespread series of performances this year, but the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions has, understandably, stopped this from happening.

However, the ensemble now hope to raise £2,500 to record a special festive video programme that can be sent free of charge to care and nursing establishments all over the country so that residents and patients can enjoy the sight and sound of wonderful Victorian festive music being performed.

Benefits

Speaking to 4BR, ensemble member Andy Kershaw told 4BR: "We wanted to be able to bring our music into a new environment this year — and with research clearly showing the benefits of live music to people in care, residential, hospice and nursing home environments, it was something we were looking forward to providing.

The COVID-19 restrictions meant we could not do that in the way we originally intended but we hope to come up with the next best thing by professionally recording a programme that can then be sent free of charge to as many establishments in the care sector as possible."

We have the support of a leading consultant psychiatrist and Dementia specialist, Dr Benjamin Underwood who has inspired us to do this, but as with any initiative we need financial support help to make it happen Andy Kershaw

Support

He added: "We have the support of a leading consultant psychiatrist and Dementia specialist, Dr Benjamin Underwood who has inspired us to do this, but as with any initiative we need financial support help to make it happen.

Each concert costs £2500 to record and edit and over a year we would love to record four different programmes. The Christmas one would be great to start off with and help bring some festive cheer to those in greatest need.

Once these are shared with venues they can be viewed as many times as desired and family members could also join via zoom as a 'watch party'. "

Find out more

To find out more and to help go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/free-virtual-concerts-for-care-homes-and-hospitals?sharetype=teams&member=6575570&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=9c5c6f42a5764a93bce844df6e91346d