Rebello to host BBE percussion webinar

Simone Rebello will be given a potted history of the development and importance of percussion in the next BBE webinar.

Simone
  Simone is known throughout the banding world

Saturday, 21 November 2020

        

Brass Bands England Webinar: A Potted History of Percussion in Brass Bands with Simone Rebello

Brass Bands England's next fortnightly webinar presentation is to be led by internationally renowned percussionist Simone Rebello.

Talk

In her illustrated talk Simone will look at the developing role of percussion in brass bands over its historical span — from beginnings to date, and from a single bass drum to the vast array of exotic equipment used today.

The webinar will be delivered online on Tuesday 24th November (7.00pm) using the Zoom platform so attendees can interact and ask questions throughout the session.

This session is free for BBE members and £5 for non-members.

More information

More information on Band or Individual Membership can be found on the BBE website: https://www.bbe.org.uk/join-us

To register for this webinar go to www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D108%26reset%3D1

The webinar will be delivered online on Tuesday 24th November (7.00pm) using the Zoom platform so attendees can interact and ask questions throughout the session

Down the pub

As usual, after the session there is an invitation to join the 'BBE Pub' to discuss the session and anything ongoing in the banding world

Any questions about upcoming events can be directed to Brass Bands England's Education and Development Coordinator Sarah Baumann on events@bbe.org.uk

        

