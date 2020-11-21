New rep signing for Grimethorpe

Seb Williman joins Grimethorpe Colliery Band on repiano cornet from Fairey.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has announced the signing of Seb Williman to the role of repiano cornet.

Currently a student at the Royal Northern College of Music, Seb is tutored by Richard Marshall and Roger Webster. He was previously Assistant Principal Cornet at Carlton Main Frickley Colliery and most recently played repiano at Fairey Band.

Delighted

Speaking about his move he stated on the Grimethorpe Colliery Band Facebook page: "I'm delighted to be joining a band that has such a wealth of heritage and history. I'm looking forward to starting with David Thornton and the band soon!

I would like to thank Fairey Band for the experiences I've had with them over the last 12 months, and I wish them the best in the future."

Fantastic future

In response Musical Director David Thornton added: "I'm delighted to once again add to the youthful ranks of the band. Seb is a great character and a dedicated bandsman, as well as clearly having a fantastic musical future ahead of him.

The appointment of Seb follows the departure of Stephanie Wilkins to Black Dyke. We wish Steph all the best in her new role."