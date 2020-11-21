                 

*
banner

News

New rep signing for Grimethorpe

Seb Williman joins Grimethorpe Colliery Band on repiano cornet from Fairey.

Signing
  The RNCM student joins the band form North West rivals Fairey.

Saturday, 21 November 2020

        

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has announced the signing of Seb Williman to the role of repiano cornet.

Currently a student at the Royal Northern College of Music, Seb is tutored by Richard Marshall and Roger Webster. He was previously Assistant Principal Cornet at Carlton Main Frickley Colliery and most recently played repiano at Fairey Band.

Delighted

Speaking about his move he stated on the Grimethorpe Colliery Band Facebook page: "I'm delighted to be joining a band that has such a wealth of heritage and history. I'm looking forward to starting with David Thornton and the band soon!

I would like to thank Fairey Band for the experiences I've had with them over the last 12 months, and I wish them the best in the future."

Seb is a great character and a dedicated bandsman, as well as clearly having a fantastic musical future ahead of himDavid Thornton

Fantastic future

In response Musical Director David Thornton added: "I'm delighted to once again add to the youthful ranks of the band. Seb is a great character and a dedicated bandsman, as well as clearly having a fantastic musical future ahead of him.

The appointment of Seb follows the departure of Stephanie Wilkins to Black Dyke. We wish Steph all the best in her new role."

        

TAGS: Grimethorpe Colliery

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Wainwright

Festive music from BrookWright Music

November 21 • There are plenty of great titles to enjoy in time for the festive season despite the challenges.

Signing

New rep signing for Grimethorpe

November 21 • Seb Williman joins Grimethorpe Colliery Band on repiano cornet from Fairey.

Brass in concert

Last free dip and delve into Brass in Concert

November 21 • You have still got time this weekend to dip into the entertainment delights of the 2020 online BiC Festival for free.

Simone

Rebello to host BBE percussion webinar

November 21 • Simone Rebello will be given a potted history of the development and importance of percussion in the next BBE webinar.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Shipston Town Band

November 1 • We are currently looking to recruit a Bass Trombone BBb bass and EEb bass to bring the band up to strength ready for when things return to normal. We are graded section 3 in the Midlands taking part in a good range of concerts and contests

Pro Cards »

John Maines

BA (Hons)
Presenter, compere and conductor

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top