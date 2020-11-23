The perfect heavy duty gift this Christmas

You can now buy the brass band player in your life the perfect gift voucher for Christmas...

Those ever inventive chaps at Heavy Bottom Caps have come up with a great little idea for the player closest to your heart this Christmas.

They are introducing Gift Vouchers for the festive season which can now be bought through the 4BR Shop.

Redeemed

Chris Water told 4BR: "The gift voucher can be redeemed for any Heavy Bottom Cap — for sopranos, cornets, flugels, trumpets, horns or euphoniums (4th valve for Euphs) and for any make or model — from Besson and Bach to Geneva and Yamaha.

We ship worldwide to the four corners of Santa's globe so you won't miss out for Christmas either, and you can try an HBC on 1 Month's Approval without obligation to hear and feel the benefits for yourself."

Lucky person

He added: "Order a Gift Voucher Online and we'll e-mail it to you so it can be printed and given as a present, enabling the lucky person to choose which HBC they'd like and then they can order it!"

Go to:

Go to: https://4barsrest.shop/at/heavybottomcaps/