Kippax focus on community support

A wonderful community gesture sees the Yorkshire Area champion open its rehearsal facility as a local Food Bank centre.

The Kippax Band continues to strengthen the ties between itself and its local community in West Yorkshire — one that has been in place since 1814.

Despite the band and being unable to build on the success of winning the Yorkshire Area title for the second year in a row in March due to the restrictions of the Coronavirus pandemic, it has instead focused its energy to helping others over the Christmas period by opening their bandhall as a local Food Bank facility.

It will be open every Saturday from November 28th (9.30am — noon) for people to donate as well as pick up vital packages.

Different focus

Talking about the decision, Chairman Colin Moss told 4BR: "We haven't performed together since winning the Yorkshire Area title again in March. It's thought to be the longest time we haven't either played in public or rehearsed together in our long and proud history.

Right now though we can't worry on what we're unable to do, so we decided to focus on what's possible — and to support not only the future of Kippax Band but our whole community."

Colin revealed that the band's own spirit has been maintained over the last few months with online Zoom meetings, chats and quizzes. Thanks to the expertise of Leeds University music student Euan Kneale, they have also made remote recordings which have been made available for people to enjoy.

After being approached by the local council to see if they could help with the Food Bank programme the band were delighted to help, and their social club base, which will also become their new rehearsal facility when restrictions allow, is now being put to another great use.

Give something back

Colin added: "We've been lucky enough to have enjoyed the support of our local Co-op as one of their community beneficiaries, and our Crowdfunding and other activities has seen us able to plan for 2021, so we were thrilled to be able to give back something in this way.



It's great that the base will be used each week, but it will be even better when we start rehearsing again and can focus on the re-scheduled National Finals in September 2021."

Find out more

If you wish to help the Kippax Food Bank go to:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KippaxBand

The band's Crowdfunding page is at: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/kippaxband