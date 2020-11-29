Death of Peter Argyle

The death has been announced of the former Yorkshire Imperial and Rothwell Temperance trombone player Peter Argyle.

Condolences from around the banding world have been sent to his wife Sandra and sons Kenneth and Paul, both of whom followed in his banding footsteps.

Rothwell and Imps

A former member of Rothwell Temperance and Yorkshire Imperial Metals Bands, he was regarded as one of the finest players in the highly competitive world of Yorkshire banding for many years.

He made his name and reputation with Yorkshire Imps during the 1960s to the 1980s and was a member of the band that won the British Open, National Championships and Yorkshire Area titles.

Remembered

One player who performed with his during that time was Allan Briggs who wrote on his Facebook page: "Peter was a loyal player and supporter of Imps for all his adult life.

He was a man that everyone who ever met him will remember, for at least one of his amazing antics. But for me, he was a character that every bandsman would want in their team."

Peter went on to become a much valued and enthusiastic member of the Yorkshire Imps Vets Band.

Peter later joined Rothwell B Band in 1989 along side his sons and over the next 9 years he enjoyed great success and also conducted the organisation's Junior band.

Bousfield memories

During his nine year tenure with Rothwell he enjoyed further success including numerous contest victories, a Norwegian tour in 1996 and a concert with Ian Bousfield as guest soloist in 1994 which was very special to Peter as they were part of the Imps trombone section together.

He told 4BR: "Peter was a very important part of my young life. We were together at Imps for my first three and a half years. He was a rough diamond and much will be remembered of his more raucous moments but you can be sure he was a diamond, the like of which one rarely meets.

He would do anything to help people and was always there for me, supporting me all the way. He was at his core a very gentle, beautifully natured soul and although his humour and language was not always that of a Sunday School.

He added: "I never once heard him be disrespectful to others, unless they really deserved it! I learned many things from him, some tough lessons, a lot of laughter but most of all what it was to be a decent human being.

I also learned many things that have resonated around some of the world's finest concert halls(!). Oh, and you can be sure, he could play too. I will miss him and I'm sorry I never got to say goodbye."

True bandsman

A Rothwell Band spokesperson added: "Even after Peter retired from Rothwell Band he would still regularly attend rehearsals and contests to support both Kenneth and Paul.

Peter was a true bandsman and a real character. He was highly respected and loved by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with Peter's family at this very sad time."