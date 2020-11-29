                 

Filton look for festive boost

Filton Concert Brass launches its own festive shop to help raise funds.

Filton
  The band's CDs will be available for sale through the website

Sunday, 29 November 2020

        

With the festive period almost officially upon us, bands around the country will be trying to make the most of the limited opportunities they have to boost their coffers with fund raising activities and initiatives.

CD sales

One such is Filton Concert Brass, the 2020 Welsh Open title holders. The West of England top flight band has just launched a shop on their website, selling their latest CDs 'Tales of the West Country' with guest soloist Brett Baker, conducted by Tom Davoren, and 'Christmas with Filton Concert Brass', conducted by Anthony Smith.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "As the band can't undertake its usual busy carolling calendar this year, the shop offers another way audiences can hear Filton Concert Brass during the festive period.

The CDs can be purchased individually or in combo for a discounted price, and there is also an opportunity for people to make a donation to the band through the shop."

As the band can't undertake its usual busy carolling calendar this year, the shop offers another way audiences can hear Filton Concert Brass during the festive periodFilton Concert Brass

Find out more

The CDs are the band's debut release with guest trombone soloist Brett Baker, entitled 'Tales from the West Country'. In 2019, the band released their first Christmas album with festive favourites called 'Christmas with Filton Concert Brass'

The link to the shop is: https://www.filtonconcertbrass.com/shop.html

To find out more about the band go to: www.filtonconcertbrass.com

        

