                 

*
banner

News

Bolsover advent entertainment: No.1 Skelmanthorpe

Highlights from the 2019 Bolsover Festival of Brass — with a reminder of how Skelmanthorpe Band under Martin Heartfield took the top section honours...

Advent
  It's Skelmanthorpe Band behind the first Bolsover Advent Calendar window.

Tuesday, 01 December 2020

        

4BR will be opening an advent calendar window each day to be able to look back and enjoy the entertainment provided by the competitors at the 2019 Bolsover Festival of Brass.

There will be something different very different at times from what was a memorable day of playing at the Heritage High School in Clowne in October 2019.

Championship winners

So we may as well start off with the band that took the Championship Section title in fine fashion — Skelmanthorpe led by Martin Heartfield.

They were pitted against 15 rivals, but caught the fancy of adjudicator Alan Morrison with a neatly contrasted programme, played with confident panache to secure the £750 first prize, as well as the 'Viewers Award' and 'Most Entertaining Performance' accolade.

Enjoy

So sit back and enjoy Matthew Hall's 'Activate' and 'Legends of Cyfarthfa', followed by their outstanding tenor horn soloist, Laura Brown, who completed the haul of silverware by winning the 'Best Soloist' prize for a wonderful rendition of the Hoagy Carmichael classic, 'Stardust'.

They rounded things off with 'Romany Fire Dance' and the finale from 'To Boldly Go' by Peter Graham to claim the tile with playing that Alan described as "a joy to listen to".

Tune in:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TR86IhJOVyo

        

TAGS: Skelmanthorpe Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Advent

Bolsover advent entertainment: No.1 Skelmanthorpe

December 1 • Highlights from the 2019 Bolsover Festival of Brass — with a reminder of how Skelmanthorpe Band under Martin Heartfield took the top section honours...

Jokes

On the 1st Day of Christmas...

December 1 • My true love said to me... Have you heard the one about?

Cory

New Year treat from Cory

December 1 • The world's number 1 brass band will be offering players a chance to keep up those New Year's practice resolutions.

BBLNI

Report & Results: 2020 Brass Band League online solo contest

December 1 • There was a fantastic response from entrants in taking part in the Brass Band League Northern Ireland online solo competition — and plenty of fantastic playing on show too.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Chadderton Band

November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Pro Cards »

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top