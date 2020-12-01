Bolsover advent entertainment: No.1 Skelmanthorpe

Highlights from the 2019 Bolsover Festival of Brass — with a reminder of how Skelmanthorpe Band under Martin Heartfield took the top section honours...

4BR will be opening an advent calendar window each day to be able to look back and enjoy the entertainment provided by the competitors at the 2019 Bolsover Festival of Brass.

There will be something different very different at times from what was a memorable day of playing at the Heritage High School in Clowne in October 2019.

Championship winners

So we may as well start off with the band that took the Championship Section title in fine fashion — Skelmanthorpe led by Martin Heartfield.

They were pitted against 15 rivals, but caught the fancy of adjudicator Alan Morrison with a neatly contrasted programme, played with confident panache to secure the £750 first prize, as well as the 'Viewers Award' and 'Most Entertaining Performance' accolade.

Enjoy

So sit back and enjoy Matthew Hall's 'Activate' and 'Legends of Cyfarthfa', followed by their outstanding tenor horn soloist, Laura Brown, who completed the haul of silverware by winning the 'Best Soloist' prize for a wonderful rendition of the Hoagy Carmichael classic, 'Stardust'.

They rounded things off with 'Romany Fire Dance' and the finale from 'To Boldly Go' by Peter Graham to claim the tile with playing that Alan described as "a joy to listen to".

Tune in:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TR86IhJOVyo