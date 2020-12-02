                 

Kiwis look back on 2020 with hope for the future

New Zealand banding is looking forward to the next 12 months after a year unlike any other in its proud history.

New Zealand
Wednesday, 02 December 2020

        

New Zealand banding has been looking back on 2020 — a year unlike any other in its long and proud history.

The latest edition of its official 'Mouthpiece' journal, Brass Band Association of New Zealand John Sullivan took the opportunity to thank, "every player, administrator, supporter and volunteer for the work you do to help our movement survive and prosper."

In the past few months the movement has seen a return to performance, with the National Secondary Schools' Band Camps and the National Band playing in front of audiences once more.

Pride

John added: "My second year as President is coming to a close, and although it has not entirely gone as planned there is still a lot we can be proud of and look forward to in the next 12 months — perhaps even a National Contest!"

Meanwhile, Director of Education and National Band Musical Director, Dave Bremner said that the past year had seen him look at music making in a different perspective from the usual norms.

"Changing our perspective on performing can change our outlook on music. It can turn something you are stressed about into something that brings you joy.

Performing music is a privilege, something we should be chomping at the bit to get onto that stage and do."

Future

With that in mind the 2021 course of the National Youth Brass Band will take place in January under the title, "Ka mua, ka muri: Walking backwards into the future".

Concerts will take place in Hamilton on 21st January and North Shore on Saturday 23rd.

        

