Much Moore to enjoy this evening...

The latest Brass Bands England webinar will see trombone star Peter Moore in the spotlight.

Peter Moore
  Peter Moore is the guest on the final BBE webinar of the year

Wednesday, 02 December 2020

        

The latest webinar presentation from Brass Bands England this evening (Wednesday 2nd December — 7.00pm) sees the chance to meet up with Yamaha artist and London Symphony Orchestra trombone star Peter Moore.

Must see

It's a brilliant way to round off a memorable series of webinar presentations for 2020 designed to encourage and develop the skills of brass players and bands.

It's a 'must-see' event for trombone players of all ages, skill levels and musical genres, and will provide a unique opportunity to pick up performance hints and tips, new practice and learning techniques, and to gain an insight into the life of one of the world's leading trombonists.

Inspiring

Commenting on behalf of Yamaha, Product Marketing Specialist Jeremy Smith told 4BR: "Just like the artists we partner with, Yamaha is committed to inspiring and supporting brass players at every stage along their musical journeys.

These online seminars provide a perfect opportunity for players to connect and share experiences, particularly important when bands and musicians are unable to get together and play."

Just like the artists we partner with, Yamaha is committed to inspiring and supporting brass players at every stage along their musical journeysYamaha

Further information

BBE Members: FREE
Non-Members: £5

To register: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=111

        

