                 

*
banner

News

High fives as London & Southern Counties look at potential 2021 contest return

There may be the possibility of an amended 'Area' contest held in June next year, if conditions allow.

Friary
  Chris King and Friary Guildford claimed the top section Area title in Stevenage in 2019.

Wednesday, 02 December 2020

        

The London & Southern Counties Regional Committee has written to its member bands to inform them that they are to look at the possibility of potentially running a form of 'Area' contest in 2021.

The correspondence has been sent by Regional Committee Secretary, Kevin Williams, who said that whilst it may seem 'incongruous' given current lockdown restrictions, the possibility of a late Spring early Summer return to some kind of 'normality' has led them to look at the idea.

Possibility

Kevin told 4BR: "It may seem incongruous to some that the committee are even considering the possibility of running a contest in 2021.

However, with the promise of a vaccine at some time in the New Year and the desire that we may be returning to some kind of normality, bands will hopefully be starting to think of resuming activity.

It is anticipated that the National Finals will go ahead in 2021 and we are keen to have representation from our region. We've had initial discussions with Kapitol Promotions Limited who have expressed a similar desire."

Smaller venue

4BR understands that despite the usual event location at Stevenage would not be available in 2021 the Regional Committee has been able to source a potential smaller venue with a potential date of the weekend of the 26th/27th June.

It is proposed that the 2020 regional test pieces will be utilised.

Sympathetic

Kevin added: "We realise that many bands may have been severely compromised by the pandemic, so we propose to take a sympathetic view to the grading of bands that are simply unable to attend the contest.

We will also take a much more inclusive approach to our decision making and would welcome any suggestions from our bands."

The final decision will be made in early February 2021London & Southern Counties Regional Committee Secretary, Kevin Williams

Final decision

As for the immediate future, Kevin emphasised that the news was very much a possibility only and that the Regional Committee hopes to make a final decision early in February 2021.

"It is dependent on what the situation is — and we would stress that everyone concerned follows the requirements set out by the Department for Culture, Media & Sport as regards non-professional music making.

We are grateful to Brass Bands England for their clear and precise interpretation of those requirements as they relate specifically to brass bands and we insist that these instructions are followed to the letter.

He concluded: "The final decision will be made in early February 2021.

If we decide it is not possible to run the contest we will be making representations to Kapitol Promotions as to the bands they may wish to invite to the National Finals."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Bolsover

Bolsover advent entertainment: No.2 Unite the Union

December 2 • There was a little bit of the dark side about Unite the Union at the 2019 Bolsover Festival of Brass...

Protech

On the 2nd Day of Christmas...

December 2 • Something to protect your mouthpieces...

Friary

High fives as London & Southern Counties look at potential 2021 contest return

December 2 • There may be the possibility of an amended 'Area' contest held in June next year, if conditions allow.

Peter Moore

Much Moore to enjoy this evening...

December 2 • The latest Brass Bands England webinar will see trombone star Peter Moore in the spotlight.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Chadderton Band

November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Pro Cards »

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top