Bolsover advent entertainment: No.3 Derwent Brass

There plenty to enjoy with Championship Section runner-up Derwent Brass under MD Jack Capstaff — with a touch of Latin brass...and not of the Amo Amas Amat variety either.

Today we open the third window on our virtual 2019 Bolsover Festival of Brass advent calendar.

On the run up to Christmas there will be something different, very different at times from what was a memorable day of playing at the Heritage High School in Clowne in October 2019.

Colourful

This time its 2019 Championship Section runner-up Derwent Brass conducted by Jack Capstaff who opened their 20 minute programme with Henry Wood fanfare before segueing into the colourful 'La Bocina Espanola' .

Sousa's 'El Capitan' march was the up tempo contrast to the beautiful 'Nana' by Manuel de Falla played by principal cornet Dave Neville. It was back to the slick suavity of 'Fuego Cubano' before closing with a big fat phat slice of 'Samba del Gringo'.

To enjoy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAnirUfRF6M