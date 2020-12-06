                 

Johnstone Band to switch on the sound of Christmas

The Johnstone Band will be bringing plenty of festive music cheer with an online concert.

Johnstone
  The band will be performing online on Tuesday 8th December

Sunday, 06 December 2020

        

This year's holiday season might understandably look and sound very different, but that hasn't stopped members of Johnstone Band bringing festive cheer to audiences far and wide.

The Renfrewshire organisation would usually face a busy few weeks of concerts and carol playing in and around the local area, but restrictions mean that isn't possible this year.

Online music making

Not to be deterred they have taken the music making online instead, preparing a mini festive concert which goes live at 7.30pm on Tuesday, December 8th.

Using Zoom recordings the players recorded carols and other festive favourites individually from the safety of home before each contribution was brought together by freelance musician, Aaron McGregor.

Maintain momentum

Reflecting on the process, MD Mark Good told 4BR: "The past few months have been very strange as we would usually see each other several times a week, rehearsing and performing together.

Meeting online has helped us keep up momentum, encouraging players to keep their lips in shape. It's been important to have goals to aim for — as we would normally — and this mini festive concert has been a great way of doing that.

For many people, they don't feel Christmassy until they've heard the sound of a brass band. We hope this performance helps spread some much-needed festive cheer."

It's been important to have goals to aim for — as we would normally — and this mini festive concert has been a great way of doing thatMD, Mark Good

Challenges

The concert is the latest in a series of online projects and challenges since lockdown began in March, as Chairperson June Deans added: "This year has been different and we've been disappointed that we couldn't perform to audiences across Renfrewshire. Although we can't wait to get together again we've enjoyed working on our virtual performances."

Johnstone Band's mini festive concert is set to be broadcast on its Facebook page, Twitter profile and new YouTube channel on Tuesday, December 8th at 7.30pm.

The concert has been made with assistance from Renfrewshire Council Johnstone & Linwood Local Partnership.

        

