Report highlights devastating effect on music teaching from Covid-19

10% of schools no longer teach music whilst others use B&Q buckets as drums as Coronavirus pandemic hits children's music making.

A new report by the Incorporated Society of Musicians (ISM) has highlighted the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on the provision of music education in schools.

Published on 7th December, it found that that 68% of primary and 39% of secondary school teachers have noted a reduction in music teaching, with almost 10% no longer teaching class music.

In addition it was found that 72% of extra-curricular activities are no longer taking place in primary schools and 68% no longer in secondary schools.

Challenges

In response to the findings, the UK charity Awards for Young Musicians (AYM) which supports young musicians from low-income families throughout the UK, underlines the increasing challenges children, and especially those from low income families are now facing in accessing music education.

AYM Chief Executive, Hester Cockcroft stated: "This report underlines what we know from working with our partners across the UK.

Musical talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not, and Covid-19 has only exacerbated the obstacles young people from low income families face.

We're continuing to adapt and increase our funding and other support for individuals to ensure they can continue to make music, which is vital at such a challenging time for music education."

Record number

AYM received a record number of applications for support this year, following the outbreak of Covid-19, enabling them to provide financial help so that children could access online teaching by paying for broadband and data costs.

The CEO added: "Young musicians often feel isolated at the best of times, particularly if they can't make music in or out of school."

The ISM's report was based on over 1,300 responses from music teachers.

In addition it was found that face-to-face instrumental lessons were not continuing in 35% of primary schools and 28% of secondary schools, and that 86% of secondary music teachers reported that they have re-written schemes of work due to coronavirus.

Musical talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not, and Covid-19 has only exacerbated the obstacles young people from low income families face AYM Chief Executive, Hester Cockcroft

Advertisement

B&Q buckets

16% of secondary music teachers reported that they have no access at all to specialist music classrooms and 43% of music teachers were required to move between non-specialist classrooms to teach some or all music this academic year.

One teacher was even quoted as saying they have been forced to use 15 B&Q buckets as drums in the classroom.

Report

Read ISM's full report, 'The heart of the school is missing': https://www.ism.org/news/heart-school-missing-report

Image credit Edward Webb