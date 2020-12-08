                 

*
banner

News

Bon Accord to provide warm hugs with online concerts

Bon Accord Band will provide two free online festive concerts to help raise funds for local children's charities.

Bon Accord
  Bon Accord Band will provide two online concerts

Tuesday, 08 December 2020

        

With all that 2020 has thrown at the banding world the Bon-Accord Silver Band might have just the ticket for some well overdue musical relief and entertainment.

Members of the organisation usually spend December carrying out numerous engagements across their local community, as well as raising funds for various charities.

And despite the Covid-19 restrictions putting pay to live performances this year, they have been determined to bring festive enjoyment.

Two concerts

The band has put together two specially compered online Christmas shows, which everyone can enjoy on Sunday 13th December.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "They will be made up of highlights from Christmases past, with a few seasonal 'sing-along' numbers for good measure. There will be festive fun for all ages, with a half-hour Children's concert going live at 11.00am, and the main concert beginning at 7.00pm.

So gather your household with some hot chocolate or a glass of mulled wine, and have your best singing voices at the ready!"

There will be festive fun for all ages, with a half-hour Children's concert going live at 11.00am, and the main concert beginning at 7.00pmBon Accord

Free to view

The concerts will premiere on the band's YouTube channel and will be repeated after the date. For further information visit the Bon-Accord Silver Band Facebook page, or their website at www.bonaccordband.org.uk

Both concerts will be free to view, however a link will be provided to an online donation page in lieu of ticket prices for those who feel able.

Any donations are being shared with local children's charities Charlie House and Hamish Dear's Warm Hugs.

        

TAGS: Bon-Accord

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cory

Cory place history at heart of future

December 8 • Future visitors to Cory's new rehearsal home will have the opportunity to enjoy their rich history laid out before them.

Bon Accord

Bon Accord to provide warm hugs with online concerts

December 8 • Bon Accord Band will provide two free online festive concerts to help raise funds for local children's charities.

Brighouse

By Royal appointment...

December 8 • An ensemble from Brighouse & Rastrick Band provided the musical accompaniment to a visit to Batley by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

tuba

Report highlights devastating effect on music teaching from Covid-19

December 7 • 10% of schools no longer teach music whilst others use B&Q buckets as drums as Coronavirus pandemic hits children's music making.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Chadderton Band

November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Pro Cards »

Alan Fernie

DRSAM, Dip.NCOS
Arranger, composer, adjudicator, conductor

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top