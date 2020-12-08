Bon Accord to provide warm hugs with online concerts

Bon Accord Band will provide two free online festive concerts to help raise funds for local children's charities.

With all that 2020 has thrown at the banding world the Bon-Accord Silver Band might have just the ticket for some well overdue musical relief and entertainment.

Members of the organisation usually spend December carrying out numerous engagements across their local community, as well as raising funds for various charities.

And despite the Covid-19 restrictions putting pay to live performances this year, they have been determined to bring festive enjoyment.

Two concerts

The band has put together two specially compered online Christmas shows, which everyone can enjoy on Sunday 13th December.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "They will be made up of highlights from Christmases past, with a few seasonal 'sing-along' numbers for good measure. There will be festive fun for all ages, with a half-hour Children's concert going live at 11.00am, and the main concert beginning at 7.00pm.

So gather your household with some hot chocolate or a glass of mulled wine, and have your best singing voices at the ready!"

Free to view

The concerts will premiere on the band's YouTube channel and will be repeated after the date. For further information visit the Bon-Accord Silver Band Facebook page, or their website at www.bonaccordband.org.uk

Both concerts will be free to view, however a link will be provided to an online donation page in lieu of ticket prices for those who feel able.

Any donations are being shared with local children's charities Charlie House and Hamish Dear's Warm Hugs.