Bolsover advent entertainment: No.5 Boarshurst Silver Band

Enjoy another highlight from the 2019 Bolsover Festival of Brass.

There was plenty to enjoy with 2019 Championship Section fifth placed Boarshurst Silver Band conducted by James Garlick.

They may have just missed out on a podium finish on the day but their polished playing did gain the all important British Open Spring Festival qualification place on offer — although their trip to Blackpool may have to wait until 2021.

Spring Festival qualifiers

The North West band opened with the sprightly J.J. Richards march 'The Waltonian', followed by a brilliant rendition of 'Grandfather's Clock' by tuba soloist Liam Welsh.

Contrast came with 'Prelude on Lavenham', before they closed with the rousing sounds of 'Phoenix', the last movement of 'The War of the World's' by Peter Graham.

On the run up to Christmas there will be something different, very different at times from what was a memorable day of playing at the Heritage High School in Clowne in October 2019.

Enjoy:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jqGeweU4QM

