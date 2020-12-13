Television boost to BBE backed campaign

Brass Bands England gets message across the political divide in the north to help save our brass bands.

The Brass Bands England backed #SaveOurBrassBands Crowdfunder Campaign gained a regional television boost this weekend.

Difficulties

BBE Relationship & Partnership Development Manager Alex Parker was interviewed on the BBC Politics North programme on Sunday morning by presenter Tim Iredale who asked about the difficulties faced by brass bands during the Covid-19 pandemic and what BBE was doing to try and help them.

The programme covers political and social issues in the Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and north Midlands area.

Double whammy

Alex spoke of the "double whammy"faced by the financial challenges that have arisen through the lack of performance opportunities, especially at Christmas time, as well as the difficulties that may now have to be faced from players not being able to retain their passion to keep involved in their hobby.

Alex highlighted the importance of the Crowdfunder backed #SaveOurBrass Bands initiative which has already help raise over £80,000 for over 63 bands nationwide.

Interview

You can see the interview at around 25.30 mins at:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m000qfmv/politics-north-yorkshire-and-lincolnshire-13122020