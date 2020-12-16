                 

News

Vos aims to inspire next euphonium generation

Robbert Vos will lead an exciting new euphonium course Fontys Academy of Music & Performing Arts in 2021.

Robbert Vos
  Robbert Vos will lad the new course from 2021.

Wednesday, 16 December 2020

        

Robbert Vos, one of European banding's top euphonium stars has been appointed as a tutor at the acclaimed Fontys Academy of Music & Performing Arts.

It marks a return to his former Alma mater where he studied up to 2008 and where he will now aim to inspire future generations of performers.

Part of that will be a new euphonium Bachelor or Masters Degree class in 2021 for both national and international students at an establishment that is making a new for itself as an ambitious, innovative conservatoire.

Artistic excellence

Robbert told 4BR: "Our core programme components are artistic excellence, an international environment, entrepreneurial skills, intensive work with ensembles in residence, and interdisciplinary opportunities.

The aim is to educate students to become leaders in their field and play important roles in the development of new visions on the music profession."

Integral to the programme will be extensive performance opportunities in solo and various ensemble genres, as well as enjoying weekly lessons with Robbert, regular ensemble coaching lessons and rehearsals with a pianist.

The aim is to educate students to become leaders in their field and play important roles in the development of new visions on the music profession

Tailored

He added: "This will also be combined with interesting courses on music theory, cultural history, entrepreneurship and much more as we look to mould an extensive and fulfilling educational plan tailored to the individual's needs.

If any euphonium player is interested in seeking an exciting new educational opportunity, then get in touch — I can't wait to get started."

More information:

For more information go to: www.fontys.edu/ampa

You can also contact Robbert at: vos.robbert@gmail.com

        

