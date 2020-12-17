                 

*
banner

News

4BR Weekend Quiz: Get it covered...

Thanks to our friends at Band Supplies and Alliance Brass we have a prize to get your band covered as well as a few extra stocking fillers to win in time for Xmas...

Blue
  The colour of covering...

Thursday, 17 December 2020

        

We have a full band set of Alliance bell covers up for grabs this weekend, plus a little selection box of goodies to fill your stocking at the end of the bed on Christmas morning — worth well over £130.

Bell covers

The Denis Wick Alliance brand covers are made to the same exacting production standards and can either be purchased as a full band set or individually for cornet/trumpet; flugel; tenor horn/tenor trombone; baritone/bass trombone; euphonium; French horn; EEb and BBb tuba.

The only difference is the colour — a light blue instead of black, with the Alliance logo on a discreet tab on the collar of the product.

All this we will add some Denis Wick mute corks for you to spruce up some accessories in need of some New Year care and attention and a copy of 'Still Beating' — the great autobiography of the one and only Richard Evans.

Work out the link

All you have to do is work out the link and tell us whyâ€¦

What is the link between a National Final test piece by composer Derek Bourgeois, the nickname of the great jazz singer Bessie Smith, a famous waltz by Johann Strauss II and the Manchester City football team 'anthem'.

Answers:

Answers with explanation to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00 (midnight) on Sunday 20th December

What is the link between a National Final test piece by composer Derek Bourgeois, the nickname of the great jazz singer Bessie Smith, a famous waltz by Johann Strauss II and the Manchester City football team 'anthem'4BR

Midweek Quiz: Ear, 'Ear...

The winner of our last quiz was Ian Davies, who just happened to have a dog with a name that inspired the right answers.

It was of course all about pearls — the Vermeer painting was 'The Girl with the Pearl Earring', the fantastic Eusebio was the Portugal footballer who was the star of the 1966 World Cup Final — 'The Black Pearl'.

The Bizet opera was of course 'The Pearl Fishers' and the famous music heard in cinemas was from the advertising agency 'Pearl & Dean'.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

oPEN

Symphony Hall thanks virtual performers

December 17 • Town Hall/Symphony Hall Birmingham thanks virtual performers who kept the music being played during the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic — including the British Open Gala Concert with Cory and Black Dyke.

Alliance

Band Supplies joins Alliance to carry on cover-up success

December 17 • Worldwide demand sees Band Supplies strengthen links with Denis Wick to add Alliance products to bell cover lines.

Tom Davoren

Major US composer award for Davoren

December 17 • Tom Davoren is the 2020 recipient of the prestigious Merrill Jones Award for Composition.

Blue

4BR Weekend Quiz: Get it covered...

December 17 • Thanks to our friends at Band Supplies and Alliance Brass we have a prize to get your band covered as well as a few extra stocking fillers to win in time for Xmas...

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

The Marple Band

December 10 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, front row cornets and a second cornet.

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Chadderton Band

November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Pro Cards »

Sandy Smith


Conductor, teacher, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top