Television boost for Grimethorpe appeal

Covid-19 spotlight on Grimethorpe as they appeal for Christmas Crowdfunder help.

gRIMETHORPE
  The band says its raises 80% of its annual revenue during the festive period

Friday, 18 December 2020

        

Brass bands are getting some invaluable television coverage at the present time — a vitally important high profile platform to inform the world of the severe financial difficulties many are facing due to the restrictions that have been imposed on performance opportunities by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Current affairs

Following the appearance of Alex Parker of Brass Bands England on the BBC Politics North programme last weekend, this time the spotlight fell on Grimethorpe Colliery Band on the daily early evening Look North (Yorkshire) news and current affairs programme.

In a general feature on the arts which covered the difficulties faced by professional companies based in Sheffield and Leeds before the presenter segued into the feature on Grimethorpe (although it was accompanied by an image of trumpets).

National icon

It was stated that 80% of its annual £150,000 revenue came in during December.

Former principal cornet Roger Webster and administrator Andrew Coe were on hand to explain the challenges faced, and explain why they are aiming to help 'the national icon' to raise £20,000 through its crowdfunder appeal.

Andrew said: "We are very proud of our legacy. It's national icon."

Roger Webster and administrator Andrew Coe were on hand to explain the challenges faced, and explain why they are aiming to help 'the national icon' to raise £20,000 through its crowdfunder appeal4BR

Covid compliant

This will be used to help them to make their bandhall Covid compliant as well as enable them to rent facilities four times the size of their bandroom to enable them to rehearse in accordance with current Covid-19 guidelines and regulations.

To view:


Go to: (around 17.25 mins in)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m000qfzr/look-north-yorkshire-evening-news-17122020?fbclid=IwAR19AGANRTpH3tg6lHiXlD4ImZ1WZKKEJz-ikeTSszpTzxG8xx1rRcwnymY

Appeal

The Crowdfunder appeal can be supported at:

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/grimethorpeband?fbclid=IwAR30KOXjaz0wXqrkbBaUjlhjX3-cb1HcY7FXJKEM5TTbCZ2mPpOdXQoGiQE

        

