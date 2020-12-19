                 

Cory and Marshall make it CD awards double

Cory and Richard Marshall add to their BBW CD of the Year success by winning British Bandsman recording awards.

Bandsman
  Cory, Richard Marshall and Edward Gregson took the awards

Saturday, 19 December 2020

        

British Bandsman magazine has announced the recipients of its 'Album of the Year' awards.

Editor Mark Good told 4BR: "An impressive array of releases hit the shelves in 2020, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, and gave the panel serious food for thought."

Awards

The 'Band Album of the Year' award went to the 'Landscapes' release from Cory Band, ahead of Grimethorpe Colliery's release 'Mysteries of the Horizon', with 'Firestorm', by Brass of the Potomac, in third.

Meanwhile, Richard Marshall's 'Sonatina' triumphed in a closely-fought 'Solo Album of the Year' ahead of 'The Birth of Time Echoes' from tenor horn soloist Tim De Maeseneer, while Gary Curtin's 'Eire Time', recorded with Foden's Band was third.

A special BB 'Editor's Award' was presented to 'Music of the Angels', performed by London Brass and featuring the music of Edward Gregson.

Clear and different

Speaking about the Cory CD, panel member Paul Hindmarsh was clear in his mind and commented: "On all counts — performance, production and repertoire — Cory Band's 'Landscapes' was well ahead of the field.

The expressive range and finesse Philip Harper achieves in the 'Downland' and 'Severn' suites in particular are revelatory. The slow movements of both get right to the heart of the matter."

Commenting on the Solo Category winner, panel member Tim Mutum said: "Richard Marshall's 'Sonatina' brings together four demanding, substantial works for cornet, all immaculately delivered by a player at the top of his game.

The art of cornet playing sits on a different level when you listen to Richard Marshall."

An impressive array of releases hit the shelves in 2020, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, and gave the panel serious food for thought

Music of the Angels

Although not falling into either of the existing categories, the excellence of the 'Music of the Angels' was honoured with a British Bandsman Editor's Award, with Mark Good commenting: "London Brass is, justifiably, one of the world's most sought-after ensembles.

Combined with the pioneering artistic vision of Edward Gregson and distilled with care and authenticity by Paul Hindmarsh and the team at Chandos, it makes for an album of unrivalled, breath-taking quality which deserves recognition at the very highest level."

        

