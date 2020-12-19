National Youth Band CEO reflects on year to remember

National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain CEO Mark Bromley reflects on the many reasons why 2020 was a year to remember...

Mark Bromley, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has reflected on what he called "a year to remember for many reasons"in his Christmas message to supporters of the organisation.

Impact

Alongside a short 'Christmas Card' accompanying video wishing everyone a musical 'Happy New Year' he touched first upon the impact made by the Coronavirus that led for the first time in its 68 year history, to the cancellation of its Easter course.

However, thanks to the expertise of newly appointed staff members the use of Zoom platform technology provided an exciting new way in which to maintain links to players in all corners of the country.

Hopeful and inclusive

He stated: "We used our new found technological skills and NationalYouth@Home 2020 was born and along with it, a new brand identity which was fresh, hopeful and inclusive.

We held virtual courses for both the Youth and the Children's Bands, led by Bramwell Tovey and Nicholas Childs and staged a joint concert performance on Facebook and Zoom. It was a great success, with over 11,000 hits from across the world. Members also told us they enjoyed it and that we should also keep the new branding, so we have."

Mark also thanked the members of the management team for their work during testing times.

That included the vital work carried out by Funding Manager, Louise Shaw, Ben Stratford as Marketing & Communications Manager, Malcolm Marsden as Finance Manager and Richard Milton as Operations Manager.

He also paid tribute to the Philip Biggs and to Alun Williams who worked tirelessly to provide a bridge to a new NYBBGB era.

Special thanks

Poignantly he reserved special thanks for Bramwell Tovey who took the decision to stand down as Artistic Director to focus on his health.

"We will all miss him immensely,"Mark said. "However, we were delighted to announce that Robert Childs had agreed to be the band's first ever Director of Artistic Planning. Bob is tasked with bringing a wide range of world class conductors, composers and soloists to the band to make our courses and events better than ever for our members and audiences."

Part of that remit has already seen a new partnership with the Royal Marines Band Service to produce a joint performance of Dan Price's 'Andromeda'.

What a year — a year of many firsts! I believe we will come out of it stronger and we've learned lots of new things that will make us better for the future CEO, Mark Bromley

A year of firsts

In summing 2020 up he added: "What a year — a year of many firsts! I believe we will come out of it stronger and we've learned lots of new things that will make us better for the future.

We have some very exciting plans for 2021, not least for the Easter and Summer courses which we will be announcing in the New Year.

But for now, on behalf of all the staff and trustees of the band, a huge thank you for your continuing support. We wish you a very happy and safe Christmas and look forward to seeing you all face-to-face in 2021."

Enjoy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Q0JVDpUOgY&feature=youtu.be