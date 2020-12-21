Siblings bring festive joy to local community

Teenagers Matthew and Olivia Hurst will undertake over 30 special carol performances by Christmas Eve in their local community — and in the process raise thousands of pounds to support a local hospice.

Brother and sister, Matthew and Olivia Hurst, have become something of a festive musical sensation in their local area this year, thanks to their wonderful commitment to help raise funds for a local hospice.

The pair who play for Lostock Hall Memorial Band, originally set out to help raise funds for the East Lancashire Hospice that provide care for patients and families during their illnesses, with the aim of perhaps topping a few hundred pounds by playing carols around local villages.

Media and music skills

However, thanks to their savvy social media skills, the posting of advertising leaflets by delighted customers wanting help and brilliant playing, they have now topped £3,800.

By Christmas Eve will have performed duets at 32 different pre-booked locations in the Langho, Whalley and Barrow areas near Clitheroe.

"I can't tell you how proud I am of them,"mum, Cathryn told 4BR. "They wanted to do something for the local community and for the hospice which provides such wonderful care, and came up with the idea of doing pre-booked socially distanced carol performances around the villages.

All of a sudden it just took off and now they will be doing their 32nd special performance on Christmas Eve. The response has been amazing through their special JustGiving page."

Special arrangements

Cathryn revealed that 16 year old Olivia also used her musical skills to make special arrangements for the duets she plays with her 14 year old brother to enable them to play different carols for around 30 minutes.

They have also recorded the carols so they can be played at their local church, had a DVD to be played at a primary school and added a cycle ride to their fund raising activities.

"It's been incredible,"Cathryn added on Sunday night as the pair tucked into a late supper after yet another performance.

"They took this all on themselves. They love playing in the Lostock Memorial Band and even persuaded me to start playing percussion!

They are also part of the brilliant Lancashire Youth Band under Helen Minshall, so they are always busy, but this has been something extra — and is something that they should be very proud of."

Support:

To help support Olivia and Matthew, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/HurstCarols