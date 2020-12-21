Over 70 bands have gained financial help thanks to their link to the Crowdfunder campaign led by Brass Bands England.

The Brass Bands England backed #SaveOurBrassBands Crowdfunder campaign continues to be a great success, following the news that it has topped the £100,000 mark helping over 70 bands in the process.

Launched just four weeks ago the campaign sees all donations going directly to bands, and has been boosted by some high profile media exposure on community, local and national radio alongside two appearances on BBC One television.

Milestone

BBE's Education & Development Co-ordinator Sarah Baumann told 4BR: "We're delighted to have reached this milestone, and to have been a part of supporting the campaign.

Seeing bands come together and support each other throughout this period has been fantastic, and seeing the £100k total is a great way to finish a difficult year for all of us."

Seeing bands come together and support each other throughout this period has been fantastic, and seeing the £100k total is a great way to finish a difficult year for all of us BBE

Advertisement

Support

Some individual bands projects are continuing into the new year so please continue to support your local bands by visiting https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save-our-brass-bands