                 

*
banner

News

Tredegar link to provide extra compassion at Christmas

Welsh champion links with Compassionate Cymru to bring extra musical comfort for those in greatest need at Christmas.

tRedeagr
  The carols on CD and DVD can be downloaded for free.

Monday, 21 December 2020

        

At a time when there is a vital need to support those within communities facing the greatest challenges from the Coronavirus pandemic, Welsh champion Tredegar has linked with Compassionate Cymru to provide musical comfort through specially recorded carols and festive music.

The initiative has seen an ensemble from the band record 16 festive tracks that can be downloaded for free in CD or DVD format so that those in hospital, residential, care homes, hospices, or requiring care at home this Christmas can enjoy seasonal music at all times.

In addition the DVD also comes with lyrics in both English and Welsh so that residents, patients, carers, staff and families can join together in singing some wonderful tunes.

It is also available in a physical CD and DVD.

Welsh Government strategy

Tredegar's project supports part of the Welsh Government and Macmillan Cymru funded Compassionate Communities Wales strategy, which aims to implement the principles of compassionate care to those facing or suffering from serious and life threatening illness.

It draws together leading agencies, organisations, care bodies and health boards at all levels to help enable people to access vital services, and for those providers to work towards the best possible outcomes.

Caring concept

Lesley Bethell of Compassionate Cymru told 4BR: "Compassionate Cymru's ethos embraces the concept that health and wellbeing can be everyone's business and encourages us to understand that caring for each other as individual community members can improve the health and wellbeing of the whole community.

A central ambition of this is to improve the experience of those who are dying in Wales, wherever this happens, and for those who care for them and those who are bereaved.

Covid-19 has placed such an immense strain on services and on care staff, so to be involved in a project with Tredegar Band that offers joy, care, compassion and support though music at this time of year has been wonderful."

The project supports part of the Welsh Government and Macmillan Cymru funded Compassionate Communities Wales strategy, which aims to implement the principles of compassionate care to those facing or suffering from serious and life threatening illness4BR

Community link

Speaking the project which was recorded in accordance with Covid-19 protocols and regulations at Tredegar's bandhall, MD Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "Tredegar Band has always maintained a strong community ethos — especially with the town's links to the formation of the National Health Service.

This project was something we wanted to work on for some time, but which had to be amended due to Covid-19.

However working closely with Compassionate Cymru has meant we have also been able to reach over 560 establishments in the care and hospice sector, residential homes, hospitals as well as projects that deal with mental health, loneliness and isolation amongst other areas of caring concern."

Free and easy

He added: "Their expertise means that it has been able to be undertaken in such an effective way, and has also enabled us to help maintain our long term role supporting Velindre Cancer Care.

Making this free and easy for people to access was also vitally important to us and our thanks go to all those involved who enabled us to do that as part of our Covid-19 cultural funding support through Arts Council Wales."

Find out more and download for free

To find out more and to download the music for free go to: https://www.tredegar.band/media/christmas

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

tRedeagr

Tredegar link to provide extra compassion at Christmas

December 21 • Welsh champion links with Compassionate Cymru to bring extra musical comfort for those in greatest need at Christmas.

sAVE

£100K target reached by #SaveOurBrassBands campaign

December 21 • Over 70 bands have gained financial help thanks to their link to the Crowdfunder campaign led by Brass Bands England.

WARWICK

pInstruments lead the way in bacteria prevention

December 21 • Warwick Music Group ensures their market leading range of plastic instruments benefit from antimicrobial technology.

Sheona White

Besson to support 'Back to Basics' BBE Webinar

December 21 • Besson to support new series of online development webinars.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

December 18 • We are currently looking for a Bb Bass Eb Bass and a Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength ready for when everything returns to something like normality. We are a 3rd Section Band from South Warwickshire with our own band hall.

The Marple Band

December 10 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, front row cornets and a second cornet.

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top