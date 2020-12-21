Tredegar link to provide extra compassion at Christmas

Welsh champion links with Compassionate Cymru to bring extra musical comfort for those in greatest need at Christmas.

At a time when there is a vital need to support those within communities facing the greatest challenges from the Coronavirus pandemic, Welsh champion Tredegar has linked with Compassionate Cymru to provide musical comfort through specially recorded carols and festive music.

The initiative has seen an ensemble from the band record 16 festive tracks that can be downloaded for free in CD or DVD format so that those in hospital, residential, care homes, hospices, or requiring care at home this Christmas can enjoy seasonal music at all times.

In addition the DVD also comes with lyrics in both English and Welsh so that residents, patients, carers, staff and families can join together in singing some wonderful tunes.

It is also available in a physical CD and DVD.

Welsh Government strategy

Tredegar's project supports part of the Welsh Government and Macmillan Cymru funded Compassionate Communities Wales strategy, which aims to implement the principles of compassionate care to those facing or suffering from serious and life threatening illness.

It draws together leading agencies, organisations, care bodies and health boards at all levels to help enable people to access vital services, and for those providers to work towards the best possible outcomes.

Caring concept

Lesley Bethell of Compassionate Cymru told 4BR: "Compassionate Cymru's ethos embraces the concept that health and wellbeing can be everyone's business and encourages us to understand that caring for each other as individual community members can improve the health and wellbeing of the whole community.

A central ambition of this is to improve the experience of those who are dying in Wales, wherever this happens, and for those who care for them and those who are bereaved.

Covid-19 has placed such an immense strain on services and on care staff, so to be involved in a project with Tredegar Band that offers joy, care, compassion and support though music at this time of year has been wonderful."

Community link

Speaking the project which was recorded in accordance with Covid-19 protocols and regulations at Tredegar's bandhall, MD Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "Tredegar Band has always maintained a strong community ethos — especially with the town's links to the formation of the National Health Service.

This project was something we wanted to work on for some time, but which had to be amended due to Covid-19.

However working closely with Compassionate Cymru has meant we have also been able to reach over 560 establishments in the care and hospice sector, residential homes, hospitals as well as projects that deal with mental health, loneliness and isolation amongst other areas of caring concern."

Free and easy

He added: "Their expertise means that it has been able to be undertaken in such an effective way, and has also enabled us to help maintain our long term role supporting Velindre Cancer Care.

Making this free and easy for people to access was also vitally important to us and our thanks go to all those involved who enabled us to do that as part of our Covid-19 cultural funding support through Arts Council Wales."

Find out more and download for free

To find out more and to download the music for free go to: https://www.tredegar.band/media/christmas