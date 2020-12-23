                 

New year mental health boost from Mode for...

Thanks to wonderful support Mode for... is able to offer 5 free places on their pioneering Mental Health First Aid England half-day Awareness course in 2021.

Mode for
  Mode for... is pioneering help to promote good wellbeing

Wednesday, 23 December 2020

        

Following the support for its 'Jingle on the Mind' project, Mode for...has revealed it is now able to offer fully subsidised mental health awareness training in 2021.

Better mental health

Director, Tabby Kerwin told 4BR: "Thanks to the support for the project, we're delighted to say we can make a donation to the charity 'Mind' for better mental health and offer five fully subsidised places on the Mental Health First Aid England half-day Awareness course in 2021.

Mode for... is committed to supporting the mental health of our brass band musicians and therefore I'm delighted we can start to actively do this early in 2021.

The cost is usually £125 per person so this is a great moment for us as a business to start rolling-out this training for free and I'm very grateful to the musicians who support this work and what we are trying to do."

More people

Tabby added: "I hope this will just be the beginning of us being able to offer a variety of different options for subsidised mental health awareness training. In time this will also see more people train as mental health first aiders to bring mental health policies into their brass bands.

We will be on-hand to encourage and support making mental health and wellbeing a priority as we move into 2021 and beyond."

Contact

If any English brass band is interested in gaining one of the five free MHFA half-day Awareness training places they should email info@modefor.co.uk

        

