4BR pre-Christmas Quiz: We're Three Kings

We have a trio of CDs that we will post out for you to enjoy before the New Year if you can answer the following questionâ€¦ all about Three Kingsâ€¦

Three Kings

1. Which King did composer Paul McGhee write about in a test piece performed by Brass Band Burgermusik Luzern at the 2019 European Championships?



2. Which Scottish King was the subject of a famous play by William Shakespeare as well as the test piece at the British Open in 1925?

3. In which European country is the King's Cup presented every two years to its Elite Division National Champion alongside the National trophy?

Answers:

Answers with explanation to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00 (midnight) on Thursday 24th December

Get it covered winner

Patrick Power of the Darely Dale Band was one of many people who knew that the link between a National Final test piece by composer Derek Bourgeois, the nickname of the great jazz singer Bessie Smith, a famous waltz by Johann Strauss II and the Manchester City football team 'anthem' was

The colour blueâ€¦ as in 'Devil and the Deep Blue Sea; 'The Empress of the Blues'; The Blue Danube' and 'Blue Moon'.