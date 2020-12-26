Amersham sends out poetic message of goodwill

The Amersham Band celebrates reaching its ambitious targets in 2020.

The Amersham Band organisation has sent out a poetic message of goodwill to its supporters as well as to the worldwide brass band community.

Every Christmas ensembles from each of its four bands; Main, Community, Concert and Brass Roots (Youngsters) usually perform in churches and supermarkets in Amersham and Rickmansworth.

Innovative

However, because of understandable Covid-19 restrictions they have only been able to perform in groups of six, although thanks to band member Terry Willis who writes his own 'A Poem a Day', they have also been able to reach out to their community supporters in a very different, but still, innovative way.

2020 has seen the band come to the end of their mammoth £450,000 fund raising efforts to build a brand new community bandroom right in the centre of Amersham, with players, administrators and supporters all lending a hand and their skills — including retired teacher Terry's poetic talent.

Enjoy:

The Amersham Band Chairman, Fred Harrison introduces the poem.

To enjoy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7EBFadJhi0&feature=emb_logo

