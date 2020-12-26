                 

Brass Band World hits 300 not out

The new December/January 2021 edition of Brass Band World sees the leading monthly magazine hit the 300th issue landmark.

Brass Band World
  Brass Band World magazine reaches its 300th edition

Saturday, 26 December 2020

        

The December 2020 / January 2021 edition of Brass Band World and BBW Digital is out now â€” packed with news, views, opinions and reviews that add up to essential reading. Content listed below...

The 300th edition is packed with great features...

COVER INTERVIEW — ROBERT CHILDS


Nicola Bland interviews Dr. Robert Childs on his career and vision as the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain's new Director of Artistic Planning

NEWS


Brass Band England's Crowdfunding campaign raises over £90k to save bands; RAF St. Athan goes mobile carolling

LET'S DEBATE — HAS COVID CHANGED MUSIC FOREVER?


David Childs explores Gianfranco Ceccolini's views on the effects of the pandemic on the music industry

FUNDRAISING IS NOT JUST FOR CHRISTMAS!


Brass Bands England's Relationship and Partnership Development Manager, Dr. Alex Parker, explores options for improving your band's financial outlook in these pandemic-hit, straitened times

NEW DAWN FOR WELSH BANDING


Spearheaded by Andrew Jones, Brass Bands Wales is making lightening progress with an agenda to 'support, develop and promote brass bands across the nation

SALUTING SALAPUTIA BRASS 'BOY BAND'


Salaputia Brass has just released its latest CD. Helen Williams catches up with the brass ensemble 'boy band' of top-notch professional virtuosos that simply ooze class

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY


Will events in 2020 be live, virtual or a continued mix of both? We preview what brave promoters are planning for you to look forward to in 2021.

PRO PRACTICE — STICK IT!


Trained percussionist, Sean Hooper, explores 'sticking' and the exercises he uses to help percussionists make the right choices!

PRO PLATFORM — CHILLING WITH MARK FROST


Nicola Bland catches up with Michael Rath Bass Trombone Artist, Mark (Frosty) Frost, who has always lived life in the fast 'professional' lane and has a fund of stories to tell

YOUNG VOICES


Jonathan Bates meets Elland Silver Band's talented principal cornetist, Lewis Barton — recipient of the prestigious Harry Mortimer Solo Prize at the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain's (NYBBGB) online summer course

CENTRE BAND


Season's Greetings from Thailand's Mahidol Band

BANDING SPIRIT


Helen Williams brings the spirited and innovative banding stories that are warming hearts this Christmas

CASTAWAY


David Childs catches up with Besson Artist, Tom Hutchinson, principal cornet player of the world-famous Cory Band, who reveals his desert island listening, book and luxury item

REVIEWS


The latest releases from Philip Cobb, Salaputia Brass, Stacie Mickens, Juilliard Trombones, BrookWright and The Chicago Staff Band; plus virtual Christmas concerts, the online Scottish Youth Festival and StAMP Conservatoire, as well as bell covers surveyed

AND ANOTHER THING


'Come Strictly Conducting' with resident wit and cartoonist, Rob Nesbitt, better known as 'Nezzy'.

https://youtu.be/uLNx-PIoyT0

