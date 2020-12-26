                 

Cannon fire greetings from BBSS stars

The stars and delegates that enjoyed the 2020 Brass Band Summer School have fired off a festive message of goodwill.

BBSS
  The 2020 Course was held online .

Saturday, 26 December 2020

        

The special guests, tutors and delegates of the annual 2020 Brass Band Summer School have sent their festive greetings and thanks to players and supporters around the world.

Return

Hopefully 2021 will see a return of the oldest and one of the most respected annual brass band residential courses in the world — but for the moment sit back and listen and enjoy the players led by the inimitable Richard Evans giving it all guns and cannons blazing (and a few fireworks to close) in the finale to '1812 Overture'.

It was one of the fantastic pieces of music that was performed by delegates on the 2020 virtual course.

In addition to Richard you might also spot Philip Cobb, James Fountain, Tom Hutchinson, Brian Taylor, Chris Turner, Owen Farr, John Barber, Becky Smith, David Childs, Robert Childs, Jim Gourlay, Les Neish, Simone Rebello and Lee Skipsey.

To enjoy

To enjoy: https://youtu.be/9iy0pmqI1Tk

        

