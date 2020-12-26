                 

*
banner

News

Death of Eileen Murphy

The death has been announced of Eileen Murphy, the stalwart administrator and supporter of Marple Band.

Murphy
  Eileen Murphy was a stalwart administrator and supporter of Marple Band

Saturday, 26 December 2020

        

The brass band movement will be deeply saddened to hear of the death of Eileen Murphy.

A remarkable administrator and supporter of the Marple Band, she passed away peacefully following a short illness on 23rd December, aged 83.

Broken hearts

Her daughter Lucy, who along with Eileen's husband Kevin and sons Sean and Matthew who all played with the band, wrote in the announcement: "It is with truly broken hearts that we inform our friends that our beautiful, lovely Mum/Grandma passed away peacefully yesterday morning, after suffering a short illness in the last few days."

She added: "She was the centre of our world and our lives have changed forever, but we are comforted by the unconditional love that she gave each of us, and the many, many wonderful memories that we will cherish always. Rest in peace, our beautiful lady."

Catalyst

Eileen Murphy was an administrative catalyst that helped Garry Cutt and his players as they moved from the Third Section in 1983 to British Open champions just 13 years later — claiming numerous honours including the Third Section National title in 1986 followed by the Second Section in 1988.

The band qualified for the British Open in 1990 and went onto to post a series of top six finishes before the 1996 British Open Championship triumph held at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester on 'A Severn Suite' under the man who was later to become her son-in-law.

Earlier in the day her husband Kevin who played tuba had told her that the band was going to win the famous Gold Shield after he said that Garry had remarked that his Mortimer Maestro Trophy needed to be a matching pair.

Tears of joy

Eileen was later pictured, tearful with joy, grasping the Belle Vue Challenge Cup in her hands as the band celebrated their victory — the greatest in their history.

She later wrote a wonderful letter to Brass band World magazine that thanked the banding world for the messages of congratulations she received following the victory, but also made the point that it was also one that was richly deserved.

"Let these young people enjoy their success,"she penned. "In fact, join with them in their enjoyment — it's their year. I leave the rest to history."

Eileen was later pictured, tearful with joy, grasping the Belle Vue Challenge Cup in her hands as the band celebrated their victory — the greatest in their history4BR

Proved right

Garry told 4BR: "As with anything she undertook on behalf of Marple Band, Eileen was proved right; proud, determined, selfless, fair, gracious in victory as well as in defeat — and the type of person every band in the land would have loved to have had in their ranks.

She will be greatly missed by her family and many more banding people around the world."

4BR has been informed that funeral details will be announced in due course.

        

TAGS: Marple

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Murphy

Death of Eileen Murphy

December 26 • The death has been announced of Eileen Murphy, the stalwart administrator and supporter of Marple Band.

Palanga

Lithuanian composers inspired by legends and stories

December 26 • New compositional voices have been encouraged by competition inspired bu important Lithuanian anniversary.

BBSS

Cannon fire greetings from BBSS stars

December 26 • The stars and delegates that enjoyed the 2020 Brass Band Summer School have fired off a festive message of goodwill.

Trumpets

Boxing Day musical delights...

December 26 • It's always great to hear some wonderful music to sit back enjoy on a day of post festive relaxation..

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

December 18 • We are currently looking for a Bb Bass Eb Bass and a Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength ready for when everything returns to something like normality. We are a 3rd Section Band from South Warwickshire with our own band hall.

The Marple Band

December 10 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, front row cornets and a second cornet.

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Neil Samuel


Conductor

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top