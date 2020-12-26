The death has been announced of Eileen Murphy, the stalwart administrator and supporter of Marple Band.

The brass band movement will be deeply saddened to hear of the death of Eileen Murphy.

A remarkable administrator and supporter of the Marple Band, she passed away peacefully following a short illness on 23rd December, aged 83.

Broken hearts

Her daughter Lucy, who along with Eileen's husband Kevin and sons Sean and Matthew who all played with the band, wrote in the announcement: "It is with truly broken hearts that we inform our friends that our beautiful, lovely Mum/Grandma passed away peacefully yesterday morning, after suffering a short illness in the last few days."

She added: "She was the centre of our world and our lives have changed forever, but we are comforted by the unconditional love that she gave each of us, and the many, many wonderful memories that we will cherish always. Rest in peace, our beautiful lady."

Catalyst

Eileen Murphy was an administrative catalyst that helped Garry Cutt and his players as they moved from the Third Section in 1983 to British Open champions just 13 years later — claiming numerous honours including the Third Section National title in 1986 followed by the Second Section in 1988.

The band qualified for the British Open in 1990 and went onto to post a series of top six finishes before the 1996 British Open Championship triumph held at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester on 'A Severn Suite' under the man who was later to become her son-in-law.

Earlier in the day her husband Kevin who played tuba had told her that the band was going to win the famous Gold Shield after he said that Garry had remarked that his Mortimer Maestro Trophy needed to be a matching pair.

Tears of joy

Eileen was later pictured, tearful with joy, grasping the Belle Vue Challenge Cup in her hands as the band celebrated their victory — the greatest in their history.

She later wrote a wonderful letter to Brass band World magazine that thanked the banding world for the messages of congratulations she received following the victory, but also made the point that it was also one that was richly deserved.

"Let these young people enjoy their success,"she penned. "In fact, join with them in their enjoyment — it's their year. I leave the rest to history."

Eileen was later pictured, tearful with joy, grasping the Belle Vue Challenge Cup in her hands as the band celebrated their victory — the greatest in their history 4BR

Advertisement

Proved right

Garry told 4BR: "As with anything she undertook on behalf of Marple Band, Eileen was proved right; proud, determined, selfless, fair, gracious in victory as well as in defeat — and the type of person every band in the land would have loved to have had in their ranks.

She will be greatly missed by her family and many more banding people around the world."

4BR has been informed that funeral details will be announced in due course.