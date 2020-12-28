There is a look back over the year with presenter Dave Jury...

The Dean Radio 'Strike Up The Brass' programme will be looking back at music featured during the past year when it is broadcast on Monday 28th December and January 4th at 6.00pm on www.deanradio.co.uk/webplayer

Second listen

Presenter Dave Jury told 4BR: "There was so much that brought a smile — from a Gloucestershire Youth workshop and a massed bands concert beneath the wings of Concorde before lockdown started to the new phenomenon of socially distanced video and recorded fun.

He added: "There will be plenty for people to enjoy. It's been undoubtedly a tough year but the music that's been made and shared is well worth a second listen."

Community radio

Dean Radio is a community radio station based in the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire. Strike Up The Brass plays the best brass band music from around the UK and the world alongside local bands from the Gloucestershire area.

The show airs each Monday at 6.00pm.