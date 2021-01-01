                 

*
2020 4BR Awards: 4BR Special Award

Friday, 01 January 2021

        

This year the 4BR Special Award goes to Brass Bands England.

Having everyone agree with everything you do is a recipe for hubris. Equally, having everyone disagree is a recipe for irrelevance.

It is therefore a fine line of argument and action that an organisation engenders and undertakes that fuels the sense of purpose that ultimately leads to long term success.

Plaudits and criticism

In 2020 Brass Bands England enjoyed plaudits and criticism. It was an organisation that spilt opinion; proactive, bold and ambitious to some, contentious, autocratic and covetous to others.

Without doubt though, in 2020 it became the reference point of leadership for bands at all levels in England.

They have certainly ruffled feathers and upset people along the way — sometimes with misplaced, arguably misinformed reaction, yet their commitment to take the lead in tackling difficult areas of concern has been strong and decisive.

That has certainly been seen with the issues surrounding Covid-19.

Meanwhile, they have not shied away from tackling other urgent issues such as equality, diversity and inclusion, child protection, safeguarding and youth development amongst others — vital long term catalysts for securing a future where brass banding is seen as both relevant and beneficial within the local communities they are based.

Effective use

Throughout the past year BBE has made effective use of on-line technology to reach out to a wider audience through its popular webinar series of seminars and masterclasses.

It has also spearheaded a number of fund raising campaigns — including the recent Save our Brass Bands initiative which has helped participating bands to the tune of over £100,000.

They have strengthened links to other organisations, raised their profile with Arts Council England and have reinvigorated the National Youth Championships (despite its cancellation).

Membership is now over 550 bands, new full and part time job opportunities have been established, and the challenges faced by brass bands have started to be featured more regularly on regional radio and television media.

That is also the hallmark of a confident organisation — one clear in its own mind about its mission, aims and objectives4BR

Significant achievements

These are significant achievements, backed by the hard work to secure long term funding as a National Portfolio Organisation (in 2014 it had under £9,000 to its name). In October 2020 BBE was successful in gaining a further £227,000 to provide further support for their ongoing work to March 2021.

It has not all be plain sailing and there remain questions to be asked about how and where their funding is spent. However, to their great credit, when asked directly, they give a direct answer back.

Confident

That is also the hallmark of a confident organisation — one clear in its own mind about its mission, aims and objectives.

You may not agree with all that Brass Bands England has done in 2020 (4BR amongst them) but there is little doubt their achievements in the past year have been as impressive as they have been as significant to the banding movement.

