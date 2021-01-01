                 

*
banner

News

4BR Awards: 2020 Contest Performance of the Year

The winner is...

Contest Performance
  Congratulations go to Manger Musikklag for their epic contest performance win.

Friday, 01 January 2021

        

2020 Winner: Manger Musikklag (Midnight's Butterflies)

Manger Musikklag's brilliant performance of 'Midnight's Butterflies by Maurice Donnet-Monay (under his lepidopterist alter-ego of Lard Nygard) at the 2020 Norwegian National Championship claims the 'Contest Performance of the Year' award.

Directed by Peter Sebastian Szilvay it was as 4BR Editor Iwan Fox said on the day, "roof raising epicness".

It picked up five first choice preferences from the panel, plus two podium nominations to secure victory.

Podium finishers

The runner-up was Tredegar's superb rendition of 'A Tale As Yet Untold' which saw Ian Porthouse's band claim their second consecutive Welsh Regional title. That gained three first choice preferences plus seven podium nominations.

A fine third place went to Fountain City for their top section winning production for the Cory on-line competition. That also gained three first preference choices and three podium nominations.

There were also two first preference choices for Stavanger (Norwegian National Championships) and Black Dyke (Yorkshire Regional Championship).

Directed by Peter Sebastian Szilvay it was as 4BR Editor Iwan Fox said on the day, "roof raising epicness"4BR

Panel:


The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (Editor 4BR); Malcolm Wood (4BR Chief Contributor); Andrew Wainwright (Composer/Arranger/Graphic Designer); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Chris Thomas (Chief Contributor Brass Band World magazine/4BR contributor); Frode Rydland (EBBA Music Commission/ Bjorsvik Brass); David Hirst (Conductor/Adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (Chief contributor CU Brass); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Owen Melhuish (President: North Shore Brass New Zealand); Chris Wormald (Conductor/Adjudicator/Arranger); Steve Jack (photographer/4BR, BBW contributor); Stein Skopholm (Broadcaster/presenter)

Past Winners:


2019: Cory — Titan's Progress (National Championship of Great Britain)
2018: Manger Musikklag (Siddis Entertainment Championship)
2017: Eikanger Bjorsvik — Fraternity (European Championship)
2016: Cory — The Triumph of Time (British Open Championship)
2015: Cory — Spiriti (National Championship of Great Britain)
2014: Brass Band Bugermusik Luzern — Trance (Swiss National Championship)
2013: Tredegar — Arabian Nights (Fantasy on Rimsky Korsakov's Scheherazade for Brass Band) (British Open Championship)
2012: Foden's — Daphnis et Chloe (National Championship of Great Britain)
2011: Cory — Red Priest (British Open Championship)
2010: Fairey (Geneva) — Eden (English National Championship)
2009: Fountain City Brass Band — Dreams (Scottish Open Championship)
2008: Eikanger Bjorsvik — Riffs & Interludes (Norwegian Championship)
2007: Brass Band Oberosterreich — Titan's Progress (European Championship)
2006: Black Dyke — Vienna Nights (British Open Championship)
2005: Black Dyke — Journey to the Centre of the Earth (European Championship)
2004: Black Dyke — Montage (British Open Championship)
2003: Buy As You View Cory — Revelation (European Championship)
2002: Yorkshire Building Society — Concerto Grosso (European Championship)
2001: Foden's — Les Preludes (British Open Championship)

        

TAGS: Manger Musikklag

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bAND

4BR Awards: 2020 Band of the Year

January 1 • The winner is...

ConUCTOR

4BR Awards: 2020 Conductor of the Year

January 1 • The winner is...

Player of the Year

4BR Awards: 2020 Player of the Year

January 1 • The winner is...

tEST pIECE OF THE yEAR

4BR Awards: 2020 Test Piece of the Year

January 1 • The winner is...

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

December 18 • We are currently looking for a Bb Bass Eb Bass and a Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength ready for when everything returns to something like normality. We are a 3rd Section Band from South Warwickshire with our own band hall.

The Marple Band

December 10 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, front row cornets and a second cornet.

Pro Cards »

Derek Renshaw

ABBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top