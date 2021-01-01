4BR Awards: 2020 Test Piece of the Year

The winner is...

2020 Winner: 'Neverland' by Christopher Bond

Even though it was a cruelly truncated contesting year, there were still some wonderful test-pieces to enjoy — headed by our 2020 winner 'Neverland' by Christopher Bond.

As can be seen though, it was a close run battle between some great brass band compositions that were enjoyed by the panel.

There is a great deal of song and dance about works produced for elite level, but writing for bands in the Fourth Section ('Neverland' was the set-test at the UK Regional Championships) is an art in itself.

The talented Composer in Residence at Cory Band weaved an evocative work based on J.M. Barries' famous Peter Pan tale that balanced musicality and technicality in equal measure.

Crucially it allowed the best bands to shine and those even with depleted numbers to give performances of merit and encouragement.

Podium finishers

'Neverland' picked by three first choice preferences and four podium nominations to pip Stig Nordhagen's crepuscular trip to the edge of a lakeside abyss in 'Myth Forest'. That also gained three first choice preferences from the panel and four podium nominations, but just fell a point short on our countback system.

Simon Dobson's 'Venom — HorrorShow II' performed at the Norwegian Nationals was third, also gaining three first choice preference votes and two podium nominations, whilst 'Midnight's Butterflies', 'Legacy' and 'Endurance' also found first preference favour.





Panel:



The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (Editor 4BR); Malcolm Wood (4BR Chief Contributor); Andrew Wainwright (Composer/Arranger/Graphic Designer); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Chris Thomas (Chief Contributor Brass Band World magazine/4BR contributor); Frode Rydland (EBBA Music Commission/ Bjorsvik Brass); David Hirst (Conductor/Adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (Chief contributor CU Brass); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Owen Melhuish (President: North Shore Brass New Zealand); Chris Wormald (Conductor/Adjudicator/Arranger); Steve Jack (photographer/4BR, BBW contributor); Stein Skopholm (Broadcaster/presenter)

Past Winners:



2019: Dear Cassandra... (Ludovic Neurohr)

2018: Concerto Grosso (Derek Bourgeois)

2017: Fraternity (Thierry Deleruyelle)

2016: Fraternity (Thierry Deleruyelle)

2015: The God Particle (Rolf Rudin)

2014: Vita Aeterna Variations (Ed de Boer writing as Alexander Comitas)

2013: Of Distant Memories (Music in an Olden Style) (Edward Gregson)

2012: Goldberg 2012 (Svein Henrik Giske)

2011: Breath of Souls (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)

2010: Saint Saens Variations (Philip Sparke)

2009: Titan's Progress (Hermann Pallhuber)

2008: The Dark Side of the Moon (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)

2007: Music for Battle Creek (Philip Sparke)

2006: Vienna Nights (Philip Wilby)

2005: Eden (Dr. John Pickard)

2004: St. Magnus (Kenneth Downie)

2003: Festival Music (Eric Ball)

2002: Masquerade (Philip Wilby)

2001: Albion (Jan Van der Roost)