                 

*
banner

News

A Childs reflection on 2020

David Childs looked back with a musical eye on the past year with a specially produced New Year's Eve Concert.

Childs
  David Childs looked back on the year of 2020...

Saturday, 02 January 2021

        

Just in case you may have missed it — here's the chance to enjoy Besson star David Childs and a few friends performing a special New Year's Eve concert.

The opening segment features the University of North Texas Brass Band in performance in Denton, Texas in March before Covid-19 restrictions took hold.

Reflections

The 'Reflections' title sees David look back on the past year and on some of the projects he was involved in as the nature of his performances changed as Coronavirus circumstances allowed.

Also included are performances alongside the young stars of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain with Bram Tovey at the piano, members of his family, Downshire Brass, tutors and players from the online Brass Band Summer School course, his long time associate and accompanist Chris Williams, and a wide variety of friends from the musical world.

The 'Reflections' title sees David look back on the past year and on some of the projects he was involved in as the nature of his performances changed as Coronavirus circumstances allowed4BR

Rounded off

It is rounded off with a rousing rendition of '1812' Overture, performed by the tutors and players of the Brass Band Summer School.

Enjoy:

To enjoy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtThp8yHvmE&feature=youtu.be

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

GBBA

Report & Results: 2020 GBBA Online Solo & Ensemble Festival

January 2 • There was plenty of fantastic online solo and ensemble playing on show to round off the year in the new GBBA online event.

Childs

A Childs reflection on 2020

January 2 • David Childs looked back with a musical eye on the past year with a specially produced New Year's Eve Concert.

Brexit

Support gained for work permit petition

January 1 • Over 200,000 people sign petition to get Government to debate free cultural work permit with EU countries for musicians and artists.

Bandstand

Radio: Sunday Bandstand

January 1 • The last programme of 2020 to enjoy in 2021 from Chris Helme.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

January 1 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Shipston Town Band

December 18 • We are currently looking for a Bb Bass Eb Bass and a Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength ready for when everything returns to something like normality. We are a 3rd Section Band from South Warwickshire with our own band hall.

The Marple Band

December 10 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, front row cornets and a second cornet.

Pro Cards »

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top