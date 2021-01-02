A Childs reflection on 2020

David Childs looked back with a musical eye on the past year with a specially produced New Year's Eve Concert.

Just in case you may have missed it — here's the chance to enjoy Besson star David Childs and a few friends performing a special New Year's Eve concert.

The opening segment features the University of North Texas Brass Band in performance in Denton, Texas in March before Covid-19 restrictions took hold.

Reflections

The 'Reflections' title sees David look back on the past year and on some of the projects he was involved in as the nature of his performances changed as Coronavirus circumstances allowed.

Also included are performances alongside the young stars of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain with Bram Tovey at the piano, members of his family, Downshire Brass, tutors and players from the online Brass Band Summer School course, his long time associate and accompanist Chris Williams, and a wide variety of friends from the musical world.

Rounded off

It is rounded off with a rousing rendition of '1812' Overture, performed by the tutors and players of the Brass Band Summer School.

Enjoy:

To enjoy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtThp8yHvmE&feature=youtu.be