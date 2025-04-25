Bradford boost for Black Dyke Band

The Yorkshire champion's involvement in Bradford's celebration as the UK City of Culture on Radio 2 has gained widespread plaudits.

The Black Dyke Band has gained widespread plaudits following its recent Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture performance alongside stars Marti Pelow and Carli Paoli.

The live broadcast event formed a central part of the 'BBC Radio 2 Loves Brass' series and was hosted by presenter Zoe Ball at a packed St George's Hall.

Multi-cultural landscape

Led by Prof Nicholas Childs, the Queensbury band performed a wide range of works that embraced both the history and multi-cultural landscape of the city, including 'Mill Town Revival' by Peter Graham which took its inspiration by a visit made in 1876 by the Fisk Jubilee Singers, a group of freed slaves from Tennessee.

The band was also joined on stage by the remarkable Bhangra musicians of Punjabi Roots for a performance of 'Five Rivers' composed by Lucy Pankhurst, as well as the former Wet, Wet, Wet singer Marti Pellow, the Bradford Cathedral Choir and soprano soloist Carly Paoli.

Double header

Music came from Frederick Delius, Handel Parker, Mascagni, The Beatles, James Bond, Harry Potter and can be heard for a limited period on BBC Sounds at: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m002b7yf



The profile of the band also gained a wider profile prior to the event with a two-page article published in The Guardian newspaper on Friday 11th April, whilst they also performed to a sold-out St George's Hall the night before the BBC concert with musician Richard Hawley.

It was a wonderful concert, and we were honoured to be able to perform with these incredible musicians and bring the musical sound of Bradford to all corners of the globe Prof Nicholas Childs

Speaking to 4BR, Director of Music of Prof Nicholas Childs said: "We have received messages of congratulations from 'Pondashers' from across the world who have written to thank us for connecting them back to their home city.

