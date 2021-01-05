Bring us sunshine...

                 

*
Wouldn't it have been great if Eric Morecambe could send us 60 million doses of his musical sunshine to keep the nation happy?

Morecambe
Tuesday, 05 January 2021

        

Oh how we could all do with some sunshine at the moment — and who better to have brought it to the nation if he was still alive, than comedian Eric Morecambe.

Photographer Lorne Campbell was asked to produce an uplifting picture on behalf of the National Lottery, which this year celebrates its 27th anniversary.

On 19th November 1994, the first lottery was drawn with a £5.9 million jackpot, shared by seven winners from the 49 million tickets that were purchased.

Eric & Ernie

Carol Porter, flugel horn with Morecambe Band in Lancashire was perhaps tempted to give a rendition of the famous Eric & Ernie signature tune as she paid a socially distanced visit to the statue of the iconic entertainer on the promenade of the seaside town.

Banding benefits

Morecambe Band was one of the first projects to receive funding from the lottery — with many more the length and breadth of the country since benefiting from help.

Eric Morecambe, born Eric Bartholomew, was born at 42 Buxton Street in Morecambe, in 1926.

Picture copyright: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

        

