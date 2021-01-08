Back to Basic for bones...

Trombone players have the chance to enjoy a weekend of enjoying what they like doing best — thanks to Matt Gee and Josh Cirtina.

After the success of their innovative courses last year, the trombone section of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra have announced a new weekend event on the 13th & 14th February 2021.

Two day course

This two day course is open to players of all abilities — from enthusiastic student to seasoned banding player, someone wishing to add to their skill in these testing times to those with an eye on a career as a professional player.

It's being led by Matt Gee, the RPO principal trombone, and his fellow bass trombone player Josh Cirtina — both of whom know a fair old bit about the art of trombone playing in its various genres and guises.

Fundamentals

Matt told 4BR: "The weekend is full of live events and centres on the fundamentals of playing — for example: sound, breathing, articulation, legato — the real building blocks of great trombone playing.

Each live session will be around an hour long and will be recorded for you to access later at your leisure; participants will have access to these recordings for 3 months after the weekend."

The course has been designed to be enjoyed at home — so that it can be undertaken in comfort Josh Cirtina .

Advertisement

Enjoy at home

Meanwhile, Josh added: "We will also have pre-recorded content, including Matt's guide to designing your own 'Daily Maintenance Routine' as well as a short concert performed by the two of us.

The course has been designed to be enjoyed at home — so that it can be undertaken in comfort.

We would love to welcome as many players as we can — from all different backgrounds — brass banders especially."

Find out more and cost:

The two days cost just £29.99.

To find out more about the details, the schedule and other courses go to: https://ultimate-trombone training.teachable.com/p/back-to-basics