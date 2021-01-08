                 

*
banner

News

Back to Basic for bones...

Trombone players have the chance to enjoy a weekend of enjoying what they like doing best — thanks to Matt Gee and Josh Cirtina.

Trombone
  The RPO troms are leading the boot camp

Friday, 08 January 2021

        

After the success of their innovative courses last year, the trombone section of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra have announced a new weekend event on the 13th & 14th February 2021.

Two day course

This two day course is open to players of all abilities — from enthusiastic student to seasoned banding player, someone wishing to add to their skill in these testing times to those with an eye on a career as a professional player.

It's being led by Matt Gee, the RPO principal trombone, and his fellow bass trombone player Josh Cirtina — both of whom know a fair old bit about the art of trombone playing in its various genres and guises.

Fundamentals

Matt told 4BR: "The weekend is full of live events and centres on the fundamentals of playing — for example: sound, breathing, articulation, legato — the real building blocks of great trombone playing.

Each live session will be around an hour long and will be recorded for you to access later at your leisure; participants will have access to these recordings for 3 months after the weekend."

The course has been designed to be enjoyed at home — so that it can be undertaken in comfortJosh Cirtina .

Enjoy at home

Meanwhile, Josh added: "We will also have pre-recorded content, including Matt's guide to designing your own 'Daily Maintenance Routine' as well as a short concert performed by the two of us.

The course has been designed to be enjoyed at home — so that it can be undertaken in comfort.

We would love to welcome as many players as we can — from all different backgrounds — brass banders especially."

Find out more and cost:

The two days cost just £29.99.

To find out more about the details, the schedule and other courses go to: https://ultimate-trombone training.teachable.com/p/back-to-basics

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Trombone

Back to Basic for bones...

January 8 • Trombone players have the chance to enjoy a weekend of enjoying what they like doing best — thanks to Matt Gee and Josh Cirtina.

bREXIT

Musicians permit plight gains momentum

January 8 • The lack of visa free travel in the EU for professional musicians is starting to make the newspaper headlines.

Whitburn

Brucie bonus for Whitburn

January 6 • The Scottish Open champion enjoys a high profile boost by reuniting with radio presenter Ken Bruce as well as getting a feature mention with Classic FM.

cross

Death of Don Jones

January 6 • Unite the Union Band has announced the death of their respected colleague and tuba player Don Jones.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

January 1 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Shipston Town Band

December 18 • We are currently looking for a Bb Bass Eb Bass and a Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength ready for when everything returns to something like normality. We are a 3rd Section Band from South Warwickshire with our own band hall.

Pro Cards »

David Barringer

BMus(Homs)
Conductor and Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top