                 

*
banner

News

Wobplay adds classic vinyl to platform

The Wobplay.com digital platform has started to add restored classic vinyl LPs to its increasing catalogue.

wobplay
  Wobplay is now adding classic albums to its platform

Sunday, 10 January 2021

        

The Wobplay digital recording platform is looking back into the glorious world of vinyl releases for substantive additions to its extensive catalogue.

The latest is a classic 1983 LP production from the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army under the baton of Lieut-Colonel Ray Bowes, which has been fully digitalised by restoration from the original master tape.

Outstanding performances

Produced by the renowned Brian Hilson the release took its title from Philip Catelinet's evocative composition inspired by the well known children's story of Daniel in the Lion's Den — 'Dare to be Daniel; Dare to stand alone; Dare to have a purpose firm; Dare to make it known'.

There are also outstanding performances of Edward Gregson's 'Laudate Dominum' and Leslie Condon's 'Blyth Heritage' as well as from trombone soloist, Stephen Pearson on 'Take Up Thy Cross' and the closing upbeat feel of Barrie Gott's 'Joyous Experience'.

In a brand-new digitised version, lovingly restored from the original master tape, this 1983 album contains some absolute classics and an incredibly striking cover image!Wobplay

Delighted

A Wobplay spokesperson told 4BR: "One of the great things about wobplay is our ability to bring you long out of print classic albums and we are delighted to be able to start this launch with The Valiant Heart'

In a brand-new digitised version, lovingly restored from the original master tape, this 1983 album contains some absolute classics and an incredibly striking cover image!"

Listen now:

Listen now at www.wobplay.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

New York

Free New York trip on offer tonight!

January 10 • If you want to enjoy a session with the former stars of the low brass section of the New York Phil — then tonight's the night...

Aobba

New approach adds numbers to judges bench

January 10 • The online Annual General Meeting of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators proved a success this weekend

Dutch Open

16 bands signal intentions for Dutch Open

January 10 • If Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines allow, sixteen bands from the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany will hopefully take to the stage in Groningen in June.

mONEY

Welsh bands reminded of funding help

January 10 • Welsh bands will be able to apply for funding help to rescue, restore, restart, create, engage and inspire their post Covid-19 playing aspirations.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

January 1 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Mike Sheppard

B.A. (Hons) Music
Composer, conductor, teacher, author

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top