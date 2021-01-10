Wobplay adds classic vinyl to platform

The Wobplay.com digital platform has started to add restored classic vinyl LPs to its increasing catalogue.

The Wobplay digital recording platform is looking back into the glorious world of vinyl releases for substantive additions to its extensive catalogue.

The latest is a classic 1983 LP production from the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army under the baton of Lieut-Colonel Ray Bowes, which has been fully digitalised by restoration from the original master tape.

Outstanding performances

Produced by the renowned Brian Hilson the release took its title from Philip Catelinet's evocative composition inspired by the well known children's story of Daniel in the Lion's Den — 'Dare to be Daniel; Dare to stand alone; Dare to have a purpose firm; Dare to make it known'.

There are also outstanding performances of Edward Gregson's 'Laudate Dominum' and Leslie Condon's 'Blyth Heritage' as well as from trombone soloist, Stephen Pearson on 'Take Up Thy Cross' and the closing upbeat feel of Barrie Gott's 'Joyous Experience'.

In a brand-new digitised version, lovingly restored from the original master tape, this 1983 album contains some absolute classics and an incredibly striking cover image! Wobplay

Delighted

A Wobplay spokesperson told 4BR: "One of the great things about wobplay is our ability to bring you long out of print classic albums and we are delighted to be able to start this launch with The Valiant Heart'

Listen now:

Listen now at www.wobplay.com