2021 North American Championships cancelled

The ongoing effects of the Coronavirus pandemic sees the 2021 NABBA event due to be held in Fort Wayne in Indiana cancelled.

us flag
  The NABBA Championships were due to take place in Indiana

Sunday, 10 January 2021

        

The ongoing effect of the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic continues to see the cancellation of major brass band events.

The latest is the 2021 North American Brass Association (NABBA) National Championships, which was due to have taken place in on the weekend of the 17th April in what had become its popular venue in Fort Wayne in Indiana.

Statement

In a statement issued by the NABBA Board of Directors, they said: "The NABBA Board of Directors has made the tough decision to cancel the 2021 Championships in April.

It was our hope that the pandemic would not last as long as it has, though recent trends make it clear that having the event in April will not be possible.

It was our wish that bands have something to look forward to as they manoeuvred through these tough times, and we hope that bands are able to stay safe and get back to banding as soon as possible.

It was our hope that the pandemic would not last as long as it has, though recent trends make it clear that having the event in April will not be possibleNABBA

2022 return

They added: "We will be looking forward to putting together the 2022 Championships in Huntsville (Von Braun Centre in Alabama), and hope to see everyone there."

        

