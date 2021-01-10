16 bands signal intentions for Dutch Open

If Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines allow, sixteen bands from the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany will hopefully take to the stage in Groningen in June.

Sixteen bands from the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany have signalled their intention to take part in the 2021 Dutch Open Championships.

Provisional date

The event has been provisionally marked to be hosted at the De Oosterpoort venue in Groningen on the 12th June, although due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic the organisers alongside the Groningen Brass Experience, will make decision whether the event can be run on 1st March.

They stated: "Due to the strict regulation in the Netherlands and abroad to limit the spread of COVID-19 most rehearsals have stopped. Despite this situation 16 bands have subscribed for the Championships.

The organisation is very pleased with the great interest in the event from bands in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. The maximum number of participants has been reached and registration is now closed."

Championship Section:



Brassband Rijnmond

Provinciale Brassband Groningen

Brassband De Waldsang

De Spijkerpakkenband

Amsterdam Brass

Brass Band Schoonhoven

Noordlimburgse Brassband (Belgium)

First Section:



Mercator Brass Band (Belgium)

Brassband Breukelen

Cologne Concert Brass (Germany)

Nordbayerische Brass Band (Germany)

Second Section:



Martini Brassband

Chr. Brassband Excelsior

Gereformeerde Brassband Groningen

Greidebrass, Greidhoeke

Brass Band Constantijn Huygens