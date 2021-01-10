Free New York trip on offer tonight!

The International Trombone Association is inviting trombone and tuba players across the world to special ITA Artist Zoom Sessions.
New York Phil
Tonight's second session held this evening (10th January) will feature a reunion of former low brass players from the New York Philharmonic Orchestra.
It starts at 9.00pm (GMT) and will feature Joseph Alessi, Alan Baer, George Curran, Warren Deck, David Finlayson, Nitzan Haroz, James Markey and Colin Williams.
LSO
And the special links will continue in February as on Sunday 7th February it will feature former members of the low brass section from the London Symphony Orchestra — Denis Wick, Eric Crees, Dudley Bright and Ian Bousfield.
Invite
ITA Chairman Chris Houlding told 4BR: "We would like to invite low brass fans worldwide to this unique opportunity. Our session on both evenings of the 10th January and 7th February start at 9.00pm GMT so we hope as many people can join these free events."
Chris added: "They are open for anyone interested; young, old, professionals and students — it doesn't matter!
The only thing we ask you to do is register your name, country and email beforehand, so we know you will be joining. After registering, you will receive a link to the meeting by email.
Register:
Please register at:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAkcu-rrD8vHNcp43KjIJGjWLXsFTx5VyNb
To find out more about the International Trombone Association: www.trombone.net