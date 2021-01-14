Kippax awards recognise service and excellence

The successful Yorkshire band has been presenting awards of its own

Double Yorkshire Third Section Area Champion, Kippax has made its presentations of its annual awards.

They are usually announced at the band's popular Christmas Club concert, the ideal opportunity to thank valued members as well as special recognition to those achieving significant milestones.

However, Covid-19 put pay to that in 2020, so the band took the opportunity to announce them online instead.

Dedicated service

'5 Years Service' awards went to Ian Hartshorne, Heather Houghton and Kirsty Travis, whilst a '10 Year Service' award went to Lesley Morris.

The outstanding achievement of providing '30 Years Service' went to dedicated librarian Bernice Pinegar, who continues to provide a vital administrative support role, as well as the highly respected principal cornet Nigel Darbyshire, who earlier in the year claimed the prize as 'Best Soloist' for his part in the band's Yorkshire Regional Championship success.

That performance was also recognised by 4Barsrest as a nominee in its 'Contest Performance of the Year' category.

That performance was also recognised by 4Barsrest as a nominee in its 'Contest Performance of the Year' category 4BR

Advertisement

Memorable

The 'Player of the Year' award decided by MD Stephen Tighe, was he said, "a difficult decision"given the band's last contest performance being that memorable Area success.

He felt that "all sections of the band had improved, and the award could have gone to a member in each section of the band."

However, due to "his reliability and consistency", it was deservedly won by Colin Moss.

The 'Bandperson of the Year', voted on by the members went to Faye Thompson, acknowledging her immense contribution to keeping the organisation together, engaged and supported throughout the year.