It's a Prestige offer from Band Supplies

If you are looking to purchase a new Prestige or Sovereign cornet — then a £1,000 minimum part exchange deal from Band Supplies is just perfect to give your playing an extra boost this January.

Besson
  The Besson name is respected across the world

Thursday, 14 January 2021

        

Band Supplies is offering a minimum £1,000 part exchange for customers who are looking to buy or upgrade to a brand new Besson Prestige or Sovereign cornet this January.

Besson continues to lead the way for players at all levels by combining superb craftsmanship with the classic tonal quality it has been renowned for — inspiring musicians and thrilling audiences around the world.

East transition

Band Supplies are looking to help you make this transition easy, and start 2021 by offering at least £1,000 when you part exchange your current cornet.

T&C's apply of course, but Band Supplies also provide you with 1 year's FREE instrument insurance through Brass Band Insurance Service, and you can also take advantage of 0% finance options!

Supporting musicians

Band Supplies MD Ronnie Tennant told 4BR: "We want to support musicians in the best way possible at this time, and this part-exchange deal enables the musician, parent or band, to buy a new instrument or upgrade to the best, in the simplest and safest way."

Get in touch

To take full advantage of this offer please get in touch with Chris Tudball at chris_tudball@yahoo.co.uk or 07808066548

We look forward to hearing from you all and hearing you play in 2021!

Terms & Conditions:

All instruments that are considered will be separately priced according to model and specification, this value will be offset against the current price (As of 10th Jan), of a new BESSON Prestige or Sovereign Cornet on the Band Supplies Website.

Part exchange models applicable: All professional grade models that are complete and in full working order with appropriate accessories (hard case etc) and be in a good cosmetic condition.

Due to the current restrictions in place by the UK Governments — Band Supplies are still open for online orders and we ask the customer to email across as many images as possible of any part exchange you wish us to consider, to make a socially distanced appraisal easier and transparent for all.

Instruments with major dents, heavy scratches or lacquer problems, may not be accepted or will be priced accordingly to account for any repair costs.

        

