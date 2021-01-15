                 

Geneva launches worldwide cornet competition

Phillip McCann and Geneva Group launch exciting new cornet competition seeking to inspire the next generation of lyrical performers.

Geneva
  The new cornet competition is being spearheaded by the legendary Phillip McCann

Friday, 15 January 2021

        

The art of slow melody cornet playing is to be given a huge worldwide boost thanks to a new competition that has been spearheaded by legendary Phillip McCann and Geneva Group.

The Geneva Heritage Cornet International Slow Melody Competition is aimed at inspiring young players in the lyrical artistry of playing that made Phillip such an iconic performer.

Three categories

There will be three categories of cornet competition: 12 Years and under; 13 to 15 Years, and 16 to 18 Years, with the best three performers in each category invited to a masterclass with Phillip McCann and fellow Heritage Cornet artist, Kirsty Abbotts.

The overall winner will become the lucky recipient of a brand new Geneva Heritage Cornet — the instrument that has been exclusively developed by Phillip to help performers produce that silky, 'singing' tonality that makes the classic traditional cornet sound.

Lyrical

Speaking about the event, Phillip told 4BR: "My intention with this new, exciting on-line competition is to encourage the development of our young cornet players, and in particular the lyrical aspect of their playing.

Melody is, above all, the 'singing' side of music and we all have a unique voice and the most important aspect of playing your cornet is your sound. It is your musical identity.

I hope this event encourages young players to use it to the utmost to project their personality and express their feelings through their sound."

He added: "Do not hesitate, of course, to listen to various people whose playing you like — but remember to find your own individual and personal sound on the instrument."

Tips

As for any tips for players from around the globe who will be entering the event in the hope of gaining the opportunity to enjoy a masterclass with Kirsty and himself — and perhaps claim that stunning winner's prize, he added: "Better to be a first-class version of yourself than a second-class version of someone else!

You feel better when you sound like yourself and everyone else will feel better if they can recognise you in your sound.

Remember, the heart of the melody can never be put down on paper — you must connect with the heart! Be the best that you can be."

Remember, the heart of the melody can never be put down on paper — you must connect with the heart! Be the best that you can be!

Entry information:

Entries must be sent to: info@genevainstruments.com
The closing date is 17th March
The winners will be announced on 1st May

Categories:

12 Years and under
13 to 15 Years
16 to 18 Years

Please note:
The competition is for cornet players only
The recording must be a 'live' unenhanced single performance
There should be no editing on the entry
The solo must not exceed 6 minutes
The solo can be accompanied

Terms and conditions for entry

Please read full details of terms and conditions for entry at: https://genevainstruments.com/heritage/competition/

        

