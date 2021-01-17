                 

Hepworth starting to close in on fund raising target

The Hepworth Band has been working hard to raise funds to help secure its musical future in the heart of its village.

Hepwroth Band
  Hepworth Band was formed in 1892.

The Hepworth Band is getting closer to reaching its target of raising £5,000 to meet the costs of upgrading its rehearsal home in the heart of the Holme Valley in Yorkshire.

Essential repairs

Financial help has come from close on 100 donors to their 'Save Hepworth Bandroom' appeal, which they hope will enable them to make essential repairs, install heating, and change the layout and ventilation to help the facility become Covid-19 compliant.

A 'Match-it' programme fund will also see donations doubled to ensure that the top flight band, which was formed in 1882, can continue to provide a hub of musical excellence at their Dobroyd Mills base.

The band came third at the 2020 Yorkshire Regional Championships to qualify for the Albert Hall for the first time since 2011.

One off chance

On their totalgiving page they state: "It really is a one-off chance to Save the Bandroom and to help ensure many more years of brass band music in Hepworth."

They add:"We will be able to make a start on the next phase of works to help make the bandroom a warm, welcoming and safe space where we can once again come together to rehearse and make music."

Find out more and help

To find out more and help go to: https://www.totalgiving.co.uk/appeal/save-hepworth-bandroom

        

