New President for PRS

Award winning singer and composer Michelle Escoffrey has been appointed President of the PRS Members' Council.

Escoffrey
  Michelle Escoffrey, is an award-winning singer, songwriter, composer and educator

Thursday, 21 January 2021

        

Michelle Escoffrey, the Ivor Novello Award-winning singer, songwriter, composer and educator has been appointed President of the PRS Members' Council (previously the PRS Board), with immediate effect.

Music Week Women in Music 2020 Roll of Honour inductee has accepted the newly created role following her time as a Writer Director on the PRS Members' Council, alongside a continuing tenure on PRS Foundation's Board of Trustees.

Record

The announcement follows a year of record distributions to members for PRS for Music in 2020. April saw a distribution of £174m, a 15% year-on-year increase and the highest ever distribution for the organisation.

This was followed by record July and October distributions, totalling £132.4m, up 3% year-on-year, and £171m, up 3.4% year-on-year, respectively.

The newly established Members' Council role was introduced as part of governance changes approved by PRS for Music members. It is aimed at making PRS for Music fairer, more flexible, cost-effective and agile in its decision-making.

Advocate

As President, Escoffery hopes to become an advocate for PRS for Music's songwriter, composer and publisher community and an ambassador for members across all genres and levels of experience.

It is envisaged that she will also help to ensure that an open dialogue on diversity and inclusion continues, to increase representation at every level across the business and to improve access and equity throughout PRS for Music's membership.

I will work to solidify relationships between our membership and the Members' Council, bring more relevance to younger writers and further develop a rich culture of diversity on all levelsMichelle Escoffrey

Honour

Speaking about the appointment, Michelle Escoffery said: "It is a true honour to be appointed as President of the PRS Members' Council.

I will work to solidify relationships between our membership and the Members' Council, bring more relevance to younger writers and further develop a rich culture of diversity on all levels."

World leading

In response, Andrea C. Martin, CEO, PRS for Music added: ""We are delighted to welcome Michelle into her new role as President of the PRS Members' Council.

The President role will ensure that PRS for Music remains world-leading, providing the essential services which our members rely upon, now and far into the future."

Image copyright: Ernest Simons

        

