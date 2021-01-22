Yorkshire Youth enjoy virtual get together

The first virtual course of 2021 of the Yorkshire Youth Brass Band was a great success — with another planned for March.

The Yorkshire Youth Band recently enjoyed their first ever virtual course, led by Black Dyke Director of Music Prof Nicholas Childs and stars from the Queensbury band.

Get together

Supported by Geneva Group over, 50 young players enjoyed the opportunity to be part of the first online get together of 2021 — although it is hoped that it won't be too long before the talented performers will be able to meet up in person.

Prof Childs was joined by Richard Marshall, Brett Baker, Connor Lennon, Dan Thomas, Gareth Hand, Siobhan Bates and Dave Smith, and such was the success that plans are already in hand for the next event on the 28th March.

Motivational

Course Administrator Alison Childs told 4BR: "The day was musically challenging yet fun packed. There were sectionals, full band rehearsals, and two workshops led by Richard Marshall and Brett Baker on the topic of 'motivational practice' as well as invlubale practice tips during the continued lockdown.

It was wonderful to see the enthusiasm of the players first hand, and their brass band general knowledge has certainly been boosted — as was shown by their answers to Matt Routley's quiz!"

Exciting

There was also plenty of committed work shown on the chosen pieces for the day — 'Strange New Worlds' by Peter Graham and Sousa's 'Liberty Bell', with Social Media coordinator, Rebecca Childs adding: "Even those these are challenging times for young players, the way in which they use social media technology shows us that it is opening up an exciting new direction for brass players and brass bands."

Support

Course Director Prof Childs was also delighted by the success: "Thanks to the support from Geneva Group, the players at Black Dyke, but most of all, the players themselves this was a great day of music making and plenty of fun.

The commitment and enthusiasm is matched by the talent — and I'm learning new ways from the players to keep up with new technology.

This has been an exciting new chapter for the Yorkshire Youth Brass Band, but one that holds so much potential to boost our usual meetings when we do get back to them."

Be a part

If you would like to join the next course, please contact course administrator Alison Childs at: alison4horn@btinternet.com